The latest College Football Playoff ranking was released Tuesday night, with LSU leap-frogging Ohio State into the top spot. Clemson checked in at No. 3 and the most debated ranking annually, the fourth and final spot, went to Georgia. There are 11 undefeated or one-loss teams from Power Five conferences still with hope of finding their way into the playoff. We take a look at the remaining roads for those 11 teams. MORE: Where should Minnesota be ranked? | Should FSU go all-in on Fleck?

1. LSU (9-0)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 12-17 Biggest regular-season hurdle: Texas A&M Opponents remaining: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M In the marquee game of the season, the Tigers handled Alabama and now they have to make sure they don't stumble as they head toward the SEC Championship game, likely against Georgia. Ole Miss and Arkansas shouldn't pose too much of a problem for LSU but the Tigers will have their eyes on the matchup with Texas A&M in the regular-season finale. The Texas A&M game last season was an instant classic but the Tigers seem more prepared for that type of shootout than they were a year ago.

2. Ohio State (9-0)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 17-10

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 17-10

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Penn State Opponents remaining: Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan The Buckeyes have looked outstanding so far but their biggest tests have yet to come. After Saturday's game at Rutgers, Ohio State will play host to Penn State in the Big Ten's game of the year. The next weekend, OSU will travel to Ann Arbor for the annual rivalry with Michigan. Those are two of the most difficult remaining opponents of any team in playoff contention.

3. Clemson (10-0)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 11-8

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 11-8

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Wake Forest Opponents remaining: Wake Forest, South Carolina A really good Wake Forest team and the annual rivalry game with South Carolina are the only two teams standing between the Tigers and a return trip to the ACC Championship game. If Clemson wins out, it should be a lock for the College Football Playoff. Which team the Coastal Division sends to the ACC Championship is still up in the air but the Tigers will surely be a huge favorite.

4. Georgia (8-1)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 13-5

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 13-5

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Auburn Opponents remaining: Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia State Two tough games in a row are coming up for Georgia. Auburn is a big-time matchup and a win would help bolster UGA's playoff resume. The home game against Texas A&M is not a lay-up, either. An easy matchup with Georgia State awaits Georgia prior to the SEC Championship game, if the Dawgs do indeed make it.

5. Alabama (8-1)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 11-7

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 11-7

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Auburn Opponents remaining: Mississippi State, Western Carolina, Auburn If Alabama hopes to make the College Football Playoff again it will need to win its last three games in blowout fashion. One of the only two one-loss teams that face a non-Power Five opponent down the stretch (Western Carolina), it's going to be an uphill climb for the Crimson Tide even if they do torch Mississippi State and Auburn.

6. Oregon (8-1)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 13-14

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 13-14

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Arizona State Opponents remaining: Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State The Ducks need some help to make the College Football Playoff but they can't overlook their remaining opponents. Arizona and Arizona State have explosive playmakers and the rivalry game with Oregon State has been an interesting at times in the past. Oregon needs to blow out their last three opponents, followed by a really strong win in the Pac-12 Championship game, and hope some other teams lose to have a chance at being ranked among the final four teams when the last playoff rankings are announced.

7. Utah (8-1)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 12-16 Biggest regular-season hurdle: UCLA Opponents remaining: UCLA, Arizona, Colorado Not many people are talking about Utah as a potential playoff team right now but an 8-1 record with three very winnable games prior to the Pac-12 Championship game deserves more attention. Getting 11 regular-season wins and then adding a win over what should be a highly-ranked Oregon team in the Pac 12 Championship gives Utah a good resume. It still probably needs some other teams to lose but should be in the conversation by winning out.

8. Minnesota (9-0)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 14-13

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 14-13

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Wisconsin Opponents remaining: Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin It seems like Minnesota could be the new darling of the College Football Playoff debates. The outstanding win over Penn State puts it on a collision course with Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game. The Gophers can't look past games at Iowa and against Wisconsin though. Both teams have the weapons to beat Minnesota and derail its postseason hopes.

9. Penn State (8-1)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 18-9

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 18-9

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Ohio State Opponents remaining: Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers Penn State took a major loss to Minnesota last Saturday but all is not lost. It still has a path to the playoff thanks to the teams that remain on the schedule. Up this week is a ranked Indiana team that will bear the brunt of Penn State's frustration from last weekend. After that is a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State. All of the games, of course, are must-wins for Penn State. Rutgers precedes a possible Big Ten Championship game berth, which could turn out to be a rematch with Minnesota. Winning out could still put Penn State in the College Football Playoff.

10. Oklahoma (8-1)

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 19-8

Combined record of remaining Power Five opponents: 19-8

Biggest regular-season hurdle: Baylor Opponents remaining: Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State Arguably the best offense in the nation, Oklahoma also needs to win its remaining games in convincing fashion after a surprising loss to Kansas State earlier this year. The game at Baylor on Saturday will be in the national spotlight and beating an undefeated team by a healthy margin should go a long way for the selection committee. The games against TCU and Oklahoma State to finish out the regular season should provide some fireworks but the Sooners will be favored in each. Beating a team with only one loss in the Big 12 Championship game would be huge for Oklahoma's stock with the selection committee but there is still plenty to play out.

13. Baylor (9-0)