Rewinding a busy Sunday in the transfer portal
Sunday saw plenty of action in the transfer portal as several notable players announced their new destinations. In case you missed it, here’s a look back at some of the biggest headlines of the day.
Three talented WRs find new homes
Three of the biggest receivers in the portal are now off the board as former Oklahoma wideout Theo Wease is on his way to Missouri while Traeshon Holden is headed from Alabama to Oregon and Andrew Armstrong is moving from Texas A&M-Commerce to Arkansas.
Wease is the highest-rated of the bunch, ranking as the fifth-best receiver and No. 24 overall member in the Rivals Transfer Tracker. The former five-star redshirt junior has hauled in 64 catches for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns across three seasons with the Sooners, including 19 catches for 378 yards and four scores this year.
Holden joins Oregon after recording 570 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 receptions over the past two years at Alabama. The junior has 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Armstrong was one of the most productive receivers at the FCS level this season, recording 1,020 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions for the year. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound sophomore should help replenish an Arkansas receiving corps that has lost its top four wideouts in Matt Landers, Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson Jr. and Warren Thompson.
All-AAC cornerback makes way for Maryland
Maryland bolstered its secondary, receiving a commitment from Cincinnati’s Ja’Quan Sheppard. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound cornerback earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors this season, recording a team-high 10 pass breakups as well as 50 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss with a sack.
Sheppard, a senior, announced a top-two of Central Florida and Maryland last week before visiting the Terrapins this weekend. In addition to Central Florida, he chose Maryland over offers from Arkansas, California, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and others.
A trio of Hurricanes headed to SMU
It’s Hurricane season in Dallas. SMU received commitments from three Miami transfers Sunday as running back Jaylan Knighton, defensive lineman Jordan Miller and edge rusher Elijah Roberts all announced their decision to join the Mustangs.
All three players followed first-year SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee, who spent the past two seasons serving as Miami’s offensive coordinator.
Knighton, a third-year sophomore, is Miami’s second-leading rusher this season, running for 421 yards and a touchdown on 77 carries. The former four-star recruit is the No. 41 overall player in the Rivals Transfer Tracker.
Miller, a fifth-year redshirt junior, has 18 tackles, including three for a loss and a sack over 12 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defender also recovered a fumble which he returned 26 yards against Clemson. Roberts, a third-year sophomore, played in eight games this season, tallying nine tackles, including one for a loss.
A pair of westward-bound linebackers
Two notable linebackers are headed out West as Jamil Muhammad announced his move from Georgia State to Southern California while Jestin Jacobs is moving from Iowa to Oregon.
Muhammed, a redshirt junior, put in a solid season at Georgia State, recording 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.
Jacobs, a fourth-year junior, was limited to just two games this season due to a leg injury. He tallied 53 stops, an interception and a forced fumble over 14 games last season.
Virginia finds its next quarterback
Virginia is losing starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong to the transfer portal. However, the Cavaliers might have found his successor Sunday as they received a commitment from Monmouth’s Tony Muskett.
Over three seasons, Muskett recorded 23 starts for Monmouth, completing 64% of his passes for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,997 yards and 17 yards and eight touchdowns over eight games this season. He also had 210 yards and another score on the ground.