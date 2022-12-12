Sunday saw plenty of action in the transfer portal as several notable players announced their new destinations. In case you missed it, here’s a look back at some of the biggest headlines of the day.

Three of the biggest receivers in the portal are now off the board as former Oklahoma wideout Theo Wease is on his way to Missouri while Traeshon Holden is headed from Alabama to Oregon and Andrew Armstrong is moving from Texas A&M-Commerce to Arkansas.

Wease is the highest-rated of the bunch, ranking as the fifth-best receiver and No. 24 overall member in the Rivals Transfer Tracker. The former five-star redshirt junior has hauled in 64 catches for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns across three seasons with the Sooners, including 19 catches for 378 yards and four scores this year.

Holden joins Oregon after recording 570 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 receptions over the past two years at Alabama. The junior has 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Armstrong was one of the most productive receivers at the FCS level this season, recording 1,020 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions for the year. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound sophomore should help replenish an Arkansas receiving corps that has lost its top four wideouts in Matt Landers, Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson Jr. and Warren Thompson.