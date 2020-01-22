The Rivals team of analysts doesn’t always see eye to eye. In today’s Rival Views, National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and Southeast Recruiting Analyst Woody Wommack debate one player whose ranking drop from five- to four-star we will regret the most.

“When I was hearing reports that Smalls did not look physically impressive and that he wasn’t overly athletic at the Under Armour game, I was definitely taken aback because when I saw him at a 7-on-7 tournament in the spring he looked fantastic, played middle linebacker and moved well in space.

“Smalls has been very impressive for years and my bet is that an average week at Under Armour is going to be more the outlier than the norm in his college career. He has fantastic size, he has speed to the edge and power inside and he can also drop and play coverage if needed. I just don’t agree with the argument that he doesn’t have first-round potential in the coming years.

“And he’s going to a perfect situation. Washington is going to use someone with Smalls’ size and ability, he’s going to have the chance to be developed by an outstanding coaching staff and if he focuses on football, I’m guessing he could be really special for the Huskies. In the model of Montez Sweat or Anfernee Jennings, Smalls is going to make us regret dropping him from five to four stars.”