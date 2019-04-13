CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

ALDIE, Va. – The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas returned to the Washington, D.C. area this weekend with the Rivals adizero Combine. More than 1,000 prospects showed off their skills, and 10 punched their tickets for Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.

Patrick Batiste Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Batiste has the look of a tight end that could be really productive from the slot or split out wide. He measured in just a bit over 6-foot-3 but his arms are very long, which makes him a big-time receiving threat, especially in the red zone. Batiste ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash and a 4.3-second short shuttle. Virginia Tech, South Carolina, NC State, East Carolina and Old Dominion are all showing a lot of interest and they are trying to get him on campus. Batiste’s dream program is LSU because he was born in Louisiana and grew up watching the Tigers.

Jake Bingham Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Offensive linemen don’t always shine in the combine setting but Bingham was an early standout. The Virginia Beach native doesn’t have any offers yet but the barrel-chested sophomore has early interest from Temple, Old Dominion, Princeton, Penn and William & Mary. Bingham has visited Temple, Old Dominion and William & Mary, and all of them are keeping a close eye on him. He grew up a fan of Michigan and Stanford and he hopes to earn offers from them down the line.

Isi Etute Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A long outside linebacker, Etute has the frame college coaches are looking for at 6-foot-3. There is plenty of room to fill out his frame and his times on Saturday showed just how high his ceiling is. Old Dominion already offered him back in March but he is attracting a lot of Power Five interest as well. He is hearing from South Carolina, Clemson and Wake Forest the most right now and he is close with Clemson defensive end Jordan Williams, who graduated from Etute’s school in 2017.

Elijah Foxx Rivals.com

Foxx was an unknown before showing up at today’s combine. He’s only 5-foot-7 but his times caught everybody’s attention. He was timed running the 40 in 4.5 seconds, the short shuttle in 4.3 seconds, three-cone drill in 6.9 seconds, and had a vertical jump of 38 inches. A 2021 prospect that has only received some mail from Wingate, Foxx has yet to get any serious attention. His cousin, Deshon Foxx, played at UConn after graduating high school in 2011.

Kevin Kalonji Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Kalonji has been in the United States less than a year, yet already holds scholarship offers from Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Kalonji left his parents and immigrated from his home in the Congo seven months ago. He has yet to play a down of football, but has played four years of rugby as well as participating in judo, karate and mixed martial arts. The common thread through those sports is physicality and Kalonji is attracted to football. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and more than 300 pounds. Most programs are recruiting Kalonji to play strongside defensive end.

Marcellus Marshall Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

At 6-foot-6 and more than 300 pounds, Marshall has the look of a big-time offensive tackle. Marshall and Villanova have already offered him but in-state West Virginia is his dream program. He will camp this summer at Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Marshall had one of the better short shuttle times for offensive linemen on Saturday at 4.8 seconds.

Oscar Servellon Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Servellon is a player a lot of people in the Mid-Atlantic have been keeping an eye on and now the freshman has the size to compete with the major prospect. A true center, Servellon has received interest from Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Clemson and some Ivy League schools. He was quick to point out how much he liked a recent visit to Virginia and he is excited to visit Harvard in the coming weeks.