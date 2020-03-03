Oregon commit Kyron Ware-Hudson was extremely impressive at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles last weekend. By the end of the day he had earned the WR/TE MVP and an invite to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.



Just before the camp started, Duck Sports Authority's A.J. Jacobson caught up with him to talk about a number of topics including his amazing one-handed grab caught on video a week earlier, his commitment to Oregon, and his brother Keyon who is a redshirt freshman DT on the Duck roster.

Click on the image above for the interview.



DSA subscribers can click here for further analysis and discussion of Kyron's camp performance, plus some exclusive images of him in action at the event.

