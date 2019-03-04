CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Donell Harris Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

MORE RCS MIAMI: Prospects that earned their stripes | Five teams that should be pleased HIALEAH, Fla. -- The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas in Miami is in the books. After evaluating the talent on hand in South Florida on Sunday, here are the Cassidy Awards.

NEXT UP: Donell Harris

Harris has five-star upside and that was abundantly clear on Sunday. Sure, the class of 2021 prospect needs to add some weight before college, but his trajectory is beyond encouraging. One of the most athletic defensive ends in the country, Harris continues to become a more complete prospect. Miami fans should be thrilled about his commitment, as Harris will be one of the top players in the 2021 class when the group is assigned rankings.

STOCK UP: Gerald Mincey

Kentucky commit Gerald Mincey arrived at camp with a three-star ranking but outperformed it all afternoon. Mincey remains solid in his commitment to the Wildcats but plans to visit Florida in addition to other schools this summer. Mincey is listed as a tackle as things stand, but may function better as guard down the road. Whatever the case, Kentucky is getting a talented prospect.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Gerald Blue, Jr.

Gerald Blue, Jr. has yet to enter high school and carries no scholarship offers, but both of those facts will have changed by this time next year. The 8th-grade running back has the build of a college senior and is as explosive as he is physically developed. He stood out all afternoon and found himself on the fringes of the MVP conversation before the day was through. Blue has the chance to be a truly elite prospect and should see his share of major national offers arrive in the coming year or two.

UNEXPECTED ATHLETICISM: Jovens Janvier, Westley Neal

Both offensive tackle Jovens Janvier and defensive tackle Westley Neal could stand to remove some bad weight before college, but both managed to turn in incredible performances, winning most of the one-on-one reps they took. Janvier and Neal both flashed relatively light feet despite massive frames, reinforcing the fact that they have bright futures at the college level if they can shed the bad weight. Either way, each backed up their four-star rankings over the weekend.

PLAY OF THE DAY: Marcus Rosemy

Four-star wideout Marcus Rosemy got heated when a defensive back spent a portion of the one-on-one session questioning his ranking and ability. The highly touted wideout got the last laugh when the two matched up, however, as Rosemy made a circus catch in the back of the end zone, showcasing his incredible athleticism and length by high-pointing the ball and pulling it down for one of camp series’ most impressive grabs. Rosemy followed that up by letting both the cornerback and anyone within an earshot hear about his victory after making the catch with a loud and well-deserved verbal chest thumping. (see play in video above)



CAMP MVP AWARDS