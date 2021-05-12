DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Top offensive performers

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a forecast of rain and wind, nearly 200 of the best college football prospects from the Midwest and beyond competed at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis.

Some players handled the elements better than others, rising above their competition to earn position MVP honors and Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Underclassmen Challenge invites.

Here is a look at the top 10 performers on the offensive side of the ball from Sunday’s camp, starting with a pair of prospects who are set to be Big Ten rivals in the coming years.