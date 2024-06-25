Luke Metz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One hundred of the top college football prospects are set to compete at the Rivals Five-Star this week. Of that group of players, several are already committed. Many prospects are fresh off their commitment after a wave of June decisions. Others have been locked in for months. Here is a breakdown of the strength of prospects' verbal commitments from most committed on down.

1. ALVIN HENDERSON

Alvin Henderson is days removed from flipping his pledge from Penn State to Auburn. The in-state Tigers have been coming full throttle for the No. 3-rated back in the Rivals250 prior to and during his commitment to the Nittany Lions. After a 16-hour trek to Happy Valley earlier this month, staying home and playing at Auburn became a way more attractive options. Henderson has emerged as the face of Auburn's 2025 class.

*****

2. HARLEM BERRY

Five-star RB Harlem Berry has a compelling case as the most committed prospect at Five-Star this week. The No. 1 back in the nation out of The Boot made the call for the Tigers last January. LSU had been the favorite over Texas and Florida early on, and Berry has routinely been back in Baton Rouge recruiting for the Tigers since.

*****

3. KEELON RUSSELL

Keelon Russell flipped his commitment from SMU to the Crimson Tide after an eye-opening official visit to Alabama at the top of the summer. Kaleb DeBoer and the Tide continued to chip away at the top-50 prospect for much of the spring, and Russell is now the face of Alabama's 2025 class. Since pledging to the Tide, the elite QB has been openly recruiting some of the best talent nationwide to join him at Alabama.

*****

4. TAVIEN ST. CLAIR

Tavien St. Clair has been committed in-state to the Buckeyes for a little more than a year and the No. 1 player in Ohio has been cultivating strong connections with Ryan Day ever since. St. Clair, one of the best quarterbacks in America, is the next elite quarterback to join Ohio State's quarterback room.

*****

5. MARTELS CARTER

Top-100 safety Martels Carter Jr. is the highest-rated commitment in Kentucky’s 2025 class. The blue-chipper relocated from Tennessee into the Blue Grass State this off-season and is now entrenched as the No. 1 recruit in-state. Carter loves his fit in Kentucky and his connection with Vince Morrow.

*****

6. NATE ROBERTS

Rivals250 TE Nate Roberts may have waited until the spring to commit to Ohio State, but the Buckeyes have been trending with one of the nation's top pass-catching tight ends in the country dating back to last fall. Roberts has been back up at the Horseshoe about a half-dozen times from the spring through now and is an active recruiter for the Buckeyes in this 2025 class.

*****

7. DOUGLAS UTU

Five-star OT Douglas Utu made the call for the Vols on Monday after officially visiting on June 21-23 weekend. Michigan, Alabama and Nebraska all made concerted runs at the No. 8 overall player in the Rivals250, but the official visit to Rocky Top was a deal-clincher. Now that Utu is on board, he's firm in his decision.

*****

8. LANDON RINK

One of the headliners of Mike Elko's first class in College Station, four-star DE Landon Rink has been actively recruiting and hanging around campus for much of the off-season. The Aggies beat Oklahoma, USC and Texas for the Houston-area defensive lineman, who raves about the coaches' energy and chances of playing early.

*****

9. CARTER LOWE

Five-star Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer OT Carter Lowe pledged in-state to the Buckeyes back in January. Lowe has not made visits to any other schools since. One of the stalwarts up front for the Buckeyes, Lowe is one of the faces of Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class.

*****

10. JASPER PARKER

Four-star RB Jasper Parker made the call for the Wolverines during his third and final official visit of the summer. Parker was at North Carolina and Georgia Tech to open June, but Michigan blew the Louisiana back out of the water during his time in Ann Arbor. Michigan has inked four players out of The Boot since the Rivals era kicked off in 2003. Parker and his connection to Tony Alford and Ron Bellamy has Michigan making waves across Louisiana.

*****

11. ZIYAIRE ADDISON

The Ducks were trending with Rivals250 OT Ziyare Addison at multiple parts of the spring and finally secured a commitment from the talented offensive lineman after his official visit on June 6-8 weekend. Oregon has always been the team to beat with one of Florida's best, and we don't expect that to change anytime soon.

*****

12. ERIC WINTERS

Rivals250 safety Eric Winters has been linked to the in-state Tigers for a good chunk of the spring. Miami and Georgia made a strong push for the talented hybrid safety from Enterprise (Ala.) High, but Auburn won out and landed a commitment from the four-star in its backyard during his official visit on June 14-16 weekend. This recruitment is locked up.

*****

13. JAYLEN WILLIAMS

One of the top defensive ends in the nation, Jaylen Williams has been linked to Michigan for much of the off-season. Tennessee, Texas A&M and Nebraska made strong pushes for the Rivals250, but Michigan has been in the driver's seat leading into his June commitment. Williams was on campus June 6-8 for his official visit and soon after, made an emotional pledge to the Wolverines.

*****

14. LUKE METZ

Top-100 linebacker Luke Metz was one of the first commitments for first-year Alabama HC Kaleb DeBoer and DC Kane Wommack this spring. His recruitment endured a twist when the in-state Bulldogs extended an offer in May. Metz was in Athens on June 14-16, and Georgia was a school under consideration. After returning to Tuscaloosa on June 21-23, he told Rivals he's locked in with the Crimson Tide moving forward.

*****

15. ZION GRADY

Top-100 DE Zion Grady made the call for Ohio State within 24 hours of landing home in Alabama after his fifth official visit of the summer. Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State and Miami were also in the mix for the talented edge defender from the South, but the Buckeyes knocked it out of the park during Grady's time in Columbus. The one-time Alabama commitment loves his fit at Ohio State working with Larry Johnson.

*****

16. JUJU LEWIS

The No. 1 player in the Rivals250 is coming off a busy summer with official visits to USC, Colorado and Auburn. Julian Lewis has been committed to the Trojans since before his junior season and as summer nears a close, that commitment is stronger than ever. Buzz around Lewis continues to center around USC. Lincoln Riley is set for another elite passer to insert into his offensive attack.

*****

17. KEYLAN MOSES

Keylan Moses is coming off official visits to both Texas A&M and Oregon, and both schools are chipping away at the Rivals250 linebacker from The Boot. Jay Bateman has been in Moses' ear dating back to his time at Florida. Oregon's Dan Lanning is taking a lead role in courting Moses. LSU secured an early pledge from Moses, who hails from Baton Rouge, and remains very much in the thick of this recruitment.

*****

18. MICHAEL CARROLL

Rivals250 OT Michael Carroll made a recent call to roll with the Tide after his official visit to Tuscaloosa earlier this month. The talented offensive lineman from Pennsylvania and has strong ties to Penn State, where his father played. This is a recruitment that could have another layer once the season arrives and Signing Day is in sight.

*****

19. DAYLON SINGLETON

Daylon Singleton is one of the top-rated commitments in SMU's 2025 recruiting class out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Singleton was an early commitment for Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs, but schools have been chipping away at the WR since January. As summer heats up, both Miami and Baylor remain in the mix. We're keeping our eyes on the Bears in this one, too.

*****

20. ANTHONY ROGERS

Rivals250 speedster Anthony Rogers has been committed in-state to the Crimson Tide for more than a year, but his recruitment is just beginning to get interesting. Rogers was in Columbus unofficially for a visit in June, and the Buckeyes are trending for an in-season official visit as well. Auburn and Georgia are also set to get official visits, along with Alabama. A final decision is expected closer to Signing Day.

21. Malik Autry