JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many of the elite prospects who descended on Jacksonville in order to compete in the Rivals Five-Star are already verbally committed to a college program. Rivals connected with several to get some predictions on who may be next to join them.
*****
MORE RIVALS FIVE-STAR: Ten matchups we can't wait to see | Defensive rankings storylines | Offensive rankings storylines | Big 12 teams in spotlight | ACC teams in spotlight | SEC teams in spotlight | Big Ten teams in spotlight | Five QBs storylines | RB storylines | WR storylines | Roster | TE storylines | OL storylines | DL storylines | LB storylines | DB storylines | Rivals Five-Star set for Jacksonville
PROSPECTS THAT COULD BOOST THEIR STOCK: Southeast | Florida prospects | Mid-South | Midwest | Northeast | West
BEST OF THE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Top 10 quarterbacks | Top 10 running backs | Top 10 receivers | Top 10 tight ends | Top 10 defensive linemen | Top 10 linebackers | Top 10 defensive backs
*****
ALABAMA
“A couple of guys in the works. We’re looking at Ty Haywood and a couple of wide receivers and DBs right now.”
“Dawson Merritt. Let’s go.”
*****
AUBURN
“Juju Lewis is coming.”
“Blake Woodby, Anquon Fegans and possibly Caleb Cunningham.”
“I want to say maybe Jared Smith. And a 2026 guy JaMichael Garrett.”
*****
FLORIDA STATE
“Zae Thomas!”
“I’ll probably say another DB, hopefully Zae Thomas.”
*****
MICHIGAN
“Andrew Babaloa. I’m lockin’ it.”
*****
NOTRE DAME
“We’re about to get Wu (Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng).”
“Hopefully it’s JaDon Blair. I think he announces July 4.”
*****
OHIO STATE
“I’m trying to get my boy Malik (Autry) down there. I’m callin’ it.”
“I can’t say, but I’d like to. I can’t. I know a couple…”
“We just got Zion (Grady), we’re trying to get my man Wu (Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng). Hopefully we can get Jaime Ffrench and David Sanders. We’re going all out.”
“I think David Sanders will be next.”
*****
OREGON
“Marcus Harris, for the flip!”
*****
SMU
“Taz Williams (laughing).”
*****
TEXAS A&M
“I want Zion Williams and DJ Sanders.”
*****
USC
“Trajen Odom or Marco Jones, really any of the defensive linemen who were on the official visit with me.”
- WR
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- WR
- RB
- OT
- CB
- WDE
- OT