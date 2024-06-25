Advertisement
Published Jun 25, 2024
Rivals Five-Star: Top prospects make commitment predictions
circle avatar
John Garcia Jr.  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@johngarcia_jr

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many of the elite prospects who descended on Jacksonville in order to compete in the Rivals Five-Star are already verbally committed to a college program. Rivals connected with several to get some predictions on who may be next to join them.

Advertisement

*****

MORE RIVALS FIVE-STAR: Ten matchups we can't wait to see | Defensive rankings storylines | Offensive rankings storylines | Big 12 teams in spotlight | ACC teams in spotlight | SEC teams in spotlight | Big Ten teams in spotlight | Five QBs storylines | RB storylines | WR storylines | Roster | TE storylines | OL storylines | DL storylines | LB storylines | DB storylines | Rivals Five-Star set for Jacksonville

PROSPECTS THAT COULD BOOST THEIR STOCK: Southeast | Florida prospects | Mid-South | Midwest | Northeast | West

BEST OF THE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Top 10 quarterbacks | Top 10 running backs | Top 10 receivers | Top 10 tight ends | Top 10 defensive linemen | Top 10 linebackers | Top 10 defensive backs

*****

ALABAMA

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
185
natl
6
st
20
pos
Michael
Carroll
5.8
rating
6'6"|298 lbs|OT
Central Bucks East
Doylestown, PA
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/10/2024

“A couple of guys in the works. We’re looking at Ty Haywood and a couple of wide receivers and DBs right now.”

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
83
natl
10
st
3
pos
Luke
Metz
5.9
rating
6'3"|220 lbs|ILB
Mill Creek
Hoschton, GA
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
3/24/2024

Dawson Merritt. Let’s go.”

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
128
natl
9
st
1
pos
Anthony
Rogers
5.9
rating
5'9"|180 lbs|APB
Carver
Montgomery, AL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/2/2023

Caleb Cunningham.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

AUBURN

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
157
natl
11
st
11
pos
Malik
Autry
5.8
rating
6'6"|320 lbs|DT
Opelika
Opelika, AL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
2/1/2023

Juju Lewis is coming.”


school logo
profile image
6.0
rating
36
natl
3
st
3
pos
Alvin
Henderson
6.0
rating
5'10"|190 lbs|RB
Elba
Elba, AL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/21/2024

Blake Woodby, Anquon Fegans and possibly Caleb Cunningham.”

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
108
natl
7
st
14
pos
Eric
Winters
5.9
rating
6'2"|195 lbs|S
Enterprise
Enterprise, AL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/15/2024

“I want to say maybe Jared Smith. And a 2026 guy JaMichael Garrett.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

*****

FLORIDA STATE

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
90
natl
18
st
9
pos
Tramell
Jones
5.9
rating
6'1"|195 lbs|PRO
Mandarin
Jacksonville, FL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
4/1/2023

Zae Thomas!”

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
-
natl
52
st
21
pos
Ethan
Pritchard
5.8
rating
6'2"|200 lbs|OLB
Seminole
Sanford, FL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
10/21/2023

“I’ll probably say another DB, hopefully Zae Thomas.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

*****

MICHIGAN

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
153
natl
2
st
14
pos
Avery
Gach
5.8
rating
6'5"|285 lbs|OT
Groves
Beverly Hills, MI
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
5/3/2024

Andrew Babaloa. I’m lockin’ it.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM

*****

NOTRE DAME

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
154
natl
28
st
15
pos
Dallas
Golden
5.8
rating
6'1"|175 lbs|CB
Berkeley Prep
Tampa, FL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
4/28/2024

“We’re about to get Wu (Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng).”

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
52
natl
3
st
1
pos
Deuce
Knight
5.9
rating
6'4"|190 lbs|DUAL
George County
Lucedale, MS
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
9/18/2023

“Hopefully it’s JaDon Blair. I think he announces July 4.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

*****

OHIO STATE

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
80
natl
5
st
3
pos
Zion
Grady
5.9
rating
6'4"|225 lbs|WDE
Enterprise
Enterprise, AL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/24/2024

“I’m trying to get my boy Malik (Autry) down there. I’m callin’ it.”

school logo
profile image
6.1
rating
14
natl
2
st
4
pos
Carter
Lowe
6.1
rating
6'6"|290 lbs|OT
Whitmer
Toledo, OH
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
1/27/2024

“I can’t say, but I’d like to. I can’t. I know a couple…”

school logo
profile image
5.9
rating
91
natl
19
st
6
pos
London
Merritt
5.9
rating
6'3"|230 lbs|SDE
IMG Academy
Bradenton, FL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
3/29/2024

“We just got Zion (Grady), we’re trying to get my man Wu (Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng). Hopefully we can get Jaime Ffrench and David Sanders. We’re going all out.”

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
160
natl
2
st
5
pos
Nate
Roberts
5.8
rating
6'4"|230 lbs|TE
Washington
Washington, OK
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
4/13/2024

David Sanders.”

school logo
profile image
6.1
rating
11
natl
1
st
3
pos
Tavien
St. Clair
6.1
rating
6'4"|228 lbs|PRO
Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine, OH
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/21/2023

“I think David Sanders will be next.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

OREGON

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
166
natl
29
st
17
pos
Ziyare
Addison
5.8
rating
6'5"|285 lbs|OT
Carrollwood Day
Tampa, FL
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/10/2024

Marcus Harris, for the flip!”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

SMU

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
206
natl
33
st
35
pos
Daylon
Singleton
5.8
rating
5'11"|164 lbs|WR
DeSoto
DeSoto, TX
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
9/8/2023

Taz Williams (laughing).”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SMU FANS AT THEHILLTOPICS.COM

*****

TEXAS A&M

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
175
natl
26
st
11
pos
Landon
Rink
5.8
rating
6'3"|280 lbs|SDE
Cy-Fair
Cypress, TX
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
4/3/2024

“I want Zion Williams and DJ Sanders.”


SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

USC

school logo
profile image
5.8
rating
196
natl
31
st
13
pos
Gus
Cordova
5.8
rating
6'5"|255 lbs|SDE
Lake Travis
Austin , TX
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
3/24/2024

Trajen Odom or Marco Jones, really any of the defensive linemen who were on the official visit with me.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

Oregon
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement