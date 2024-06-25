Michael Carroll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many of the elite prospects who descended on Jacksonville in order to compete in the Rivals Five-Star are already verbally committed to a college program. Rivals connected with several to get some predictions on who may be next to join them.

ALABAMA

“A couple of guys in the works. We’re looking at Ty Haywood and a couple of wide receivers and DBs right now.”

Luke Metz

Anthony Rogers

AUBURN

Malik Autry

“Juju Lewis is coming.”



Alvin Henderson

Eric Winters

“I want to say maybe Jared Smith. And a 2026 guy JaMichael Garrett.”

FLORIDA STATE

Tramell Jones

Ethan Pritchard

“I’ll probably say another DB, hopefully Zae Thomas.”

MICHIGAN

Avery Gach

NOTRE DAME

Dallas Golden

“We’re about to get Wu (Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng).”

Deuce Knight

“Hopefully it’s JaDon Blair. I think he announces July 4.”

OHIO STATE

Zion Grady

“I’m trying to get my boy Malik (Autry) down there. I’m callin’ it.”

Carter Lowe

“I can’t say, but I’d like to. I can’t. I know a couple…”

London Merritt

“We just got Zion (Grady), we’re trying to get my man Wu (Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng). Hopefully we can get Jaime Ffrench and David Sanders. We’re going all out.”

Nate Roberts

Tavien St. Clair

“I think David Sanders will be next.”

OREGON

Ziyare Addison

“Marcus Harris, for the flip!”

SMU

Daylon Singleton

TEXAS A&M

Landon Rink

USC

Gus Cordova