NEW YORK CITY – Oregon coach Mario Cristobal joined the Rivals National Signing Day Show on Wednesday to discuss the 2020 signees for the Ducks.

*****

MORE: NSD studio show | Announcement guide | NSD Blog

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COACH INTERVIEWS: Ohio State's Ryan Day | Penn State's James Franklin | Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt | Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin | LSU's Ed Orgeron | Florida State's Mike Norvell

*****