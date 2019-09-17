In our daily offering of rankings content, Tuesday is when we ask the Rivals Question of the Week. Today’s is which prospects should be on decommitment watch:

ROB CASSIDY: AVANTAE WILLIAMS

Avantae Williams has been committed to Oregon for some time now, but he continues to entertain options closer to his Florida home. Florida seems to be the biggest threat here, as Williams has visited campus multiple times and never rules out a flip to UF. Whatever the case, there are tense moments ahead for Duck fans, who have seen top-flight Florida prospects decommit down the stretch in the past.

ADAM FRIEDMAN: RAKIM JARRETT

It's easily Rakim Jarrett, but he probably won't decommit before his senior season ends. The five-star receiver has been committed to LSU since the end of April but Tennessee is pushing very hard to get him to flip. A lot of people think it's a matter of "when" not "if", but there is a chance Jarrett flips to Maryland, too. If he stays committed or flips, Jarrett's recruitment is definitely one to keep an eye on.

ADAM GORNEY: BRYCE YOUNG

This is a difficult question because I don’t see a lot of guys in the West who are on the verge of flipping because many of the top ones remain uncommitted, but one player to watch is four-star quarterback Bryce Young. Alabama continues to heavily pursue the four-star USC commit and he has developed a great relationship with Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian through the recruiting process. There are still a lot of unknowns, especially when it comes to USC’s coaching situation, so this is still a fluid situation. Young loves USC and he has to like how the new USC offense is performing, but turning down Alabama - especially after what it’s done with Tua Tagovailoa - will be difficult. YOUNG LIGHTS UP ST. FRANCES WITH FOUR TDS



JOSH HELMHOLDT: JUSTIN ROGERS

The easy answer here is five-star Kentucky commit Justin Rogers because he has already taken one official visit since committing to the Wildcats and has expressed a desire to take more. However, if I am Kentucky, I feel a lot better about his commitment than I did in June. This commitment has lasted four months now, and many would have predicted he would have opened it up sooner. Kentucky has a really good shot to keep him committed and get him signed.

CHAD SIMMONS: JAYSON JONES

There have been quite a few decommitments recently in my states, and there will be more, but looking at the top of the lists in each of my states, Jayson Jones would be one I mention here. Jones is a four-star defensive tackle that has been committed to Alabama since July 2018. He has mentioned multiple schools — like Florida and Oregon to name a few, but Georgia Tech is one to watch. There has been chatter that Alabama is still evaluating Jones, as he comes back this season from a torn ACL last fall, and Jones still talks a lot about Alabama, but the Yellow Jackets are a threat here. He has visited Atlanta, he knows Georgia Tech offensive line coach Brent Key from his time at Alabama and Georgia Tech is recruiting Jones harder than anyone right now.

SAM SPIEGELMAN: JAMES SYLVESTER

Be aware of Rivals250 defensive end James Sylvester, who made an early pledge to TCU but has made official visits and maintains dialogue with several other schools into the fall. He tweeted a decommitment from TCU in July, but then changed his mind. Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri are all still in contact with Sylvester.

WOODY WOMMACK: TAMARION MCDONALD