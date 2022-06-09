Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 DL

*****

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Samuel M'Pemba

Moving from athlete over to weakside defensive end, M'Pemba is now the top-ranked defensive lineman in the Rivals250. The St. Louis native playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., projects as an edge rusher at the next level and elite college programs are tripping over themselves to try to get his attention. M'Pemba is a unique defensive prospect because he really could succeed in a variety of positions. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, M'Pemba does a great job finding the ball carrier regardless of where he lines up. He is an aggressive and physical player that knows how to fend off offensive linemen. Notre Dame and Oregon are two of the main players for M'Pemba, but he hasn't given away much about the inner workings of his recruitment. Both schools will get him on campus in the near future, while Georgia impressed him during a recent visit to Athens. It seems like the momentum in his recruitment will shift a few times before all is said and done.

*****

TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Georgia and Alabama

Jamaal Jarrett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Victor Burley, Jason Moore, Will Norman