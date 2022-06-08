Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 RBs

With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and up next are the running backs.

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Rueben Owens II

There is a cluster of backs all in the top 33 nationally but it’s Owens who is ranked the highest at No. 20 overall and the first player outside of five-star status. The El Campo, Texas, standout was discussed as a five-star candidate in this rankings release but it was decided to hold off until we see more of him against national competition in the coming months. High four-stars Justice Haynes from Buford, Ga., and Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh’s Richard Young are also very highly thought of in the rankings but Owens holds a slight edge at this point. Owens’ recruitment could get really interesting – or not at all. Many believe Texas is the program to beat and he has given numerous indications that the Longhorns are high on the list. But Texas A&M is right there as well and has probably closed the gap, he just visited TCU and Louisville rumors have been swirling recently.

*****

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Georgia and Texas

Justice Haynes

Georgia has no problems recruiting running backs and unless a serious surprise is in store, the Bulldogs should land Haynes even though Florida and others are pushing hard. Haynes is a legacy, he’s been high on Georgia for a long time and his relationship with position coach Dell McGree is very strong. From there, it gets interesting for the Bulldogs. They had been in the mix for Owens but that looks like it’s fallen off. A riser in the rankings, Jeremiyah Love had a phenomenal recent visit to Athens so they could be moving up the list but it seems Michigan and Notre Dame have the edge there. One back in this class might be enough because Haynes is that good but a second isn’t out of the question. Like so much in this recruiting class, Arch Manning could have influence on his final destination, too, as it refers to running backs. If Manning ends up with the Longhorns then it would be a shock if Owens goes anywhere else. If Manning goes to Georgia, then maybe the Bulldogs get back in the Owens sweepstakes. Either way, Texas is a team to watch. Owens is a top target but the Longhorns are also bringing in four-star Cedric Baxter from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater on a visit as they’re one of the finalists in his recruitment. All-purpose back Tre Wisner is already committed to Texas.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Richard Young, Jeremiyah Love, Kaleb Jackson