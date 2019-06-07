CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Elias Ricks

SCHOOL WITH THE TOP COMMIT: LSU

The top defensive back in the 2019 class, Elias Ricks committed to LSU in December of last year. He’s shown no signs of wavering on his choice since and seems to be set on signing with the Tigers in December. In Ricks, LSU is getting a special corner with elite size and impressive speed. The California-based five-star also serves as the cornerstone of a wildly impressive LSU recruiting class that includes a deep pool of talent. Things may change down the road, sure, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of drama surrounding Ricks’ commitment to the Tigers.

TEAM TO WATCH: TEXAS

The Longhorns are in play for Kelee Ringo, the nation’s top uncommitted defensive back. And since the Arizona-based Ringo seems unlikely to choose a Pac 12 school, the Longhorns will need to hold off programs such as Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others. Landing Ringo would be a major recruiting milestone for a Texas program that continues to take steps toward returning to national prominence, making the storyline an interesting one. It’s too early to be certain where the talented corner may land, but it’s clear Tom Herman will have his program in the thick of things until the end.

PLAYER TO WATCH: AVANTAE WILLIAMS