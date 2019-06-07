Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the updated DBs
Rivals.com's rankings release week is drawing near its close, and there's no better way to put a bow on the event than a look at the position rankings.
SCHOOL WITH THE TOP COMMIT: LSU
The top defensive back in the 2019 class, Elias Ricks committed to LSU in December of last year. He’s shown no signs of wavering on his choice since and seems to be set on signing with the Tigers in December. In Ricks, LSU is getting a special corner with elite size and impressive speed. The California-based five-star also serves as the cornerstone of a wildly impressive LSU recruiting class that includes a deep pool of talent. Things may change down the road, sure, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of drama surrounding Ricks’ commitment to the Tigers.
TEAM TO WATCH: TEXAS
The Longhorns are in play for Kelee Ringo, the nation’s top uncommitted defensive back. And since the Arizona-based Ringo seems unlikely to choose a Pac 12 school, the Longhorns will need to hold off programs such as Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others. Landing Ringo would be a major recruiting milestone for a Texas program that continues to take steps toward returning to national prominence, making the storyline an interesting one. It’s too early to be certain where the talented corner may land, but it’s clear Tom Herman will have his program in the thick of things until the end.
PLAYER TO WATCH: AVANTAE WILLIAMS
Avantae Williams is committed to Oregon, but he’s not been shy about his intentions to explore other schools. The four-star safety has a strong interest in programs such as Georgia, Florida and Miami. So, as much as people out west hate to hear it, he’s certainly a threat to ditch the Ducks for a school closer to his Florida home. Such a thing is not a sure thing, of course, but there will likely be some nervous moments for Oregon fans as Williams continues to explore his options. Whatever the case, it’s easy to get the feeling that the race to land the Rivals100 safety won’t be over until signing day.