Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Rivals.com)

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Oregon

Of the four prospects in the initial athlete position ranking for the 2021 class who have already made commitments, two have committed to the Oregon Ducks. That includes the No. 2 overall player in the ranking, Los Angeles-area product Seven McGee. Oregon projects McGee to an all-purpose back or slot receive type role in its offense, and plans to use him like DeAntony Thomas. McGee committed to the Ducks last November, but is likely to take additional visits, with Syracuse and USC among the programs he could see. More recently Oregon landed the commitment of Anthony Beavers, another Los Angeles-based athlete who is a four-star and ranks as the No. 10 player at the position. Since making the commitment in April, Beavers has made additional visits, including one to local program USC, where he landed an offer.

TOP PLAYER: Ga’Quincy McKinstry

His name may be a mouthful, but his game is plentiful. Alabama native Ga’Quincy McKinstry debuts as the No. 1 ranked prospect in the athlete position rankings to kick off the 2021 class.

Even though he just finished his sophomore year of high school, McKinstry has been a heavily recruited prospect for more than a year after landing his first offer in February 2018. That offer list now tops 20 total programs, and McKinstry is trying to zero in on some favorites.

An explosive, playmaking receiver who can line up either inside or outside, McKinstry also has the frame and skill set to project to defensive back in college, and has performed impressively in that role already during his high school career. To top it off, McKinstry is a skilled return man on special teams. The home-state Alabama Crimson Tide are a popular early prediction for McKinstry, but his recruitment remains wide open for the time being.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Marquael Parks