TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky

TEAMS TO WATCH: Texas, Oregon, Alabama

There aren’t many top defensive line prospects still available heading into the February signing period beginning on Feb. 5, but a few teams have a shot at signing some additional impact players. Rivals250 defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and three-star defensive end Sawyer Goram-Welch are the only two defensive linemen Texas has signed so far. The Longhorns are trying to reel in Rivals250 defensive end Alfred Collins, who was on campus last weekend. He has a lot of connections to Texas but Oklahoma, Baylor, and Alabama are in the mix as well. Keep an eye on former Texas commit Princely Umanmielen too. Texas seems to be coming back to him after Baylor lost some of their momentum. Florida and Auburn are also poking around. Current Alabama commit Jayson Jones, who has not signed yet, took an official visit to Baylor last weekend and is heading to Oregon this weekend for another official visit. With Matt Rhule taking the head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers and new Baylor head coach Dave Aranda playing from behind, it looks like Jones could end up at Oregon. It doesn’t look like Jones will end up as a part of Alabama’s class but, in his place, the Crimson Tide has a good chance of signing either Rivals100 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson or the aforementioned Rivals100 defensive end Alfred Collins. The addition of former Ole Miss defensive line coach Freddie Roach to Alabama’s staff should help bring Jackson into the fold but LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Ole Miss remain in the picture. Collins and Alabama are trying to work out another visit prior to Signing Day.

PLAYER TO WATCH: McKinnley Jackson