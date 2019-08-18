Rivals Rankings Week: Five storylines to follow, by state
The 2019 high school football season is set to kick-off in much of the country later this month, so after evaluating players over the summer, Rivals.com has updated the 2020 State Rankings one last time before the senior season.
Here are five storylines to follow in the 2020 class.
1. CLEMSON LANDING TOP PROSPECTS FROM ALL OVER
What Dabo Swinney and his staff at Clemson have done on the field the last few years has been very impressive. What they are doing on the recruiting trail is starting to look that way, too.
Heading into the 2019 season, Clemson has commitments from the No. 1 prospects in California (D.J. Uiagalelei), Florida (Damarkcus Bowman), Georgia (Myles Murphy), Kentucky (Walker Parks) and Maryland (Bryan Bresee). Just for good measure, the Tigers have the No. 2 prospect in Florida, Fred Davis, committed too, and he is the only other five-star in the Sunshine State at this time.
Overall, Clemson has commitments from the top two players in the country, three of the top eight and five of the top 25 in the 2020 class.
And the Tigers are far from done. They are very much in play for the No. 3 and No. 4 players in the country. Clemson is really trending for linebacker Justin Flowe, and they are at minimum in the top three for defensive end Jordan Burch.
This will be the best class Swinney has signed in his tenure at Clemson.
2. NEW FIVE-STAR LEADS THE WAY IN UTAH
Has there ever been an easier five-star selection than Noah Sewell was for the Rivals.com analysts? This conversation never really got started. After his performance at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, this was very easy.
To see a player at his size run and move the way he did in the open field — it was very impressive. He is still considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Whoever lands the top player in Utah is getting one of the best in country.
Sewell is a big linebacker who can run. He is clearly the top player in Utah, and that was never the question. After this off-season, his star ranking is no longer a question, either.
3. MORE LEAVING THAN STAYING IN FLORIDA
When looking over the top 10 in Florida, you’d expect to see Florida, Florida State and Miami by at least 70 percent of the names. That is what Dan Mullen, Willie Taggart and Manny Diaz would like to see. Well, they would like to see 100 percent, but we all know that is almost impossible.
At the top, Clemson has commitments from No. 1 and No. 2 — running back Demarkcus Bowman and cornerback Fred Davis. Those are the two five-stars in the state at this time.
Marcus Rosemy is the No. 3 prospect and the four-star wide receiver is committed to Georgia.
Derek Wingo, who is now in the five-star discussion, is committed to Florida. The athletic linebacker was at one time committed to Penn State.
Don Chaney checks in at No. 5 and the explosive running back is committed to Miami. CaneSports.com recently reported that Chaney is done with the recruiting process.
In the back-end of the top 10, Donell Harris Jr. leads the way. He recently reclassified from 2021 to 2020, so his recruitment is interesting. As a 2021 prospect, Alabama and Georgia were two contenders, but since reclassifying Texas A&M has grabbed the momentum.
From 7 through 10, you have Avantae Williams, Demorie Tate, Michael Redding and Timothy Smith. Williams is committed to Oregon, Tate is committed to Florida State and Redding and Smith are committed to Miami.
The only uncommitted player in the top 10 is Harris.
4. IS D.C.’s BEST ON FLIP WATCH?
Rakim Jarrett surprised some when he committed to LSU in late April. Will he stay with the Tigers? Some have their doubts. Ed Orgeron and his staff in Baton Rouge are still the leaders, but by how much is the question.
Some talk about Ohio State and Maryland - and rightfully so - but LSU’s biggest threat is likely Tennessee. The Vols were at one time considered the favorite for the five-star wide receiver, so they have been in this race for some time. Tennessee quarterback commit Harrison Bailey is close to Jarrett and the two talk on a regular basis. There has been some smoke that the two could end up playing in Knoxville together.
Are the odds greater than 50 percent that Jarrett stays with LSU? As always, it depends on who you talk to, but there is some real doubt that he ends up in Baton Rouge. Tennessee is a real threat and you cannot sleep on Maryland, so is Jarrett on a flip watch? This one is far from over.
TWO FIVE-STARS IN ARIZONA?
Not since 2007 has there been two five-stars in Arizona at the end of the rankings cycle. Everson Griffin and Kristofer O’Dowd were the top two prospects in 2007. Entering this update, cornerback Kelee Ringo was the only five-star in Arizona, but he now has company. Running back Bijan Robinson has added that star, so could there be two five-stars in Arizona when the 2020 rankings are finalized in January? If so, it would be the first time in over a decade for that to happen. Based on what Ringo and Robinson have done this off-season, they aren’t expected to do anything to hurt their stock in the coming months.
Ringo is a major target for schools like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas, while Robinson is a strong Longhorn commit.