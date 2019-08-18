1. CLEMSON LANDING TOP PROSPECTS FROM ALL OVER

What Dabo Swinney and his staff at Clemson have done on the field the last few years has been very impressive. What they are doing on the recruiting trail is starting to look that way, too. Heading into the 2019 season, Clemson has commitments from the No. 1 prospects in California (D.J. Uiagalelei), Florida (Damarkcus Bowman), Georgia (Myles Murphy), Kentucky (Walker Parks) and Maryland (Bryan Bresee). Just for good measure, the Tigers have the No. 2 prospect in Florida, Fred Davis, committed too, and he is the only other five-star in the Sunshine State at this time. Overall, Clemson has commitments from the top two players in the country, three of the top eight and five of the top 25 in the 2020 class. And the Tigers are far from done. They are very much in play for the No. 3 and No. 4 players in the country. Clemson is really trending for linebacker Justin Flowe, and they are at minimum in the top three for defensive end Jordan Burch. This will be the best class Swinney has signed in his tenure at Clemson.

2. NEW FIVE-STAR LEADS THE WAY IN UTAH

Noah Sewell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Has there ever been an easier five-star selection than Noah Sewell was for the Rivals.com analysts? This conversation never really got started. After his performance at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, this was very easy. To see a player at his size run and move the way he did in the open field — it was very impressive. He is still considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Whoever lands the top player in Utah is getting one of the best in country. Sewell is a big linebacker who can run. He is clearly the top player in Utah, and that was never the question. After this off-season, his star ranking is no longer a question, either.

3. MORE LEAVING THAN STAYING IN FLORIDA

4. IS D.C.’s BEST ON FLIP WATCH?

Rakiim Jarrett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rakim Jarrett surprised some when he committed to LSU in late April. Will he stay with the Tigers? Some have their doubts. Ed Orgeron and his staff in Baton Rouge are still the leaders, but by how much is the question. Some talk about Ohio State and Maryland - and rightfully so - but LSU’s biggest threat is likely Tennessee. The Vols were at one time considered the favorite for the five-star wide receiver, so they have been in this race for some time. Tennessee quarterback commit Harrison Bailey is close to Jarrett and the two talk on a regular basis. There has been some smoke that the two could end up playing in Knoxville together. Are the odds greater than 50 percent that Jarrett stays with LSU? As always, it depends on who you talk to, but there is some real doubt that he ends up in Baton Rouge. Tennessee is a real threat and you cannot sleep on Maryland, so is Jarrett on a flip watch? This one is far from over.

TWO FIVE-STARS IN ARIZONA?