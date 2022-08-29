Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the three new five-stars
The preseason rankings refresh kicked off on Monday with the release of the five-stars, including three new ones. Take a closer look at each of the new five-stars and why they deserve such a lofty ranking.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Programs with the most R250 commits
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
JOSHISA TRADER
"Joshisa Trader was dynamic throughout the 2021 season with Miami Central helping the Rockets to a 5A Florida state championship. As a super sophomore, Trader led his team in receptions (26), yards (592), and touchdowns (6). When Trader’s team needed him most, he delivered. In the state championship game, he hauled in four passes for 122 yards with two touchdowns and played in the Rockets’ secondary posting a 90-yard pick-six.
"Trader is lacing up the cleats with a new team this fall, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, and with great results. The new five-star hauled in a touchdown pass against DC’s St. John’s in winning season opener, 35-28.
"Holding 30 offers, wherever Trader plays college programs are sure to follow. The list of teams that have offered is impressive and includes Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, LSU and Texas A&M." – Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst
MIKE MATTHEWS
"Working both sides of the field for Parkview High School, Mike Matthews quickly rose to four-star status as that do-it-all athlete. Taking on 7A Georgia teams, the Panthers were able to utilize Matthews’ hands, speed and natural playmaking ability tallying 764 yards on 48 receptions with seven scores.
"On defense, Matthews covers the field as a free safety willing to come down the line to put the boom on running backs. The hard work put into his game showed during the offseason at camps and various 7-on-7 events helping elevate him to five-star status.
"College programs continued to pile on the offers with Clemson, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama and Texas extending scholarship offers over the summer months pushing him beyond 30 received.
"Matthews started his junior season off hot with six receptions turned into two scores covering 111 yards against Johns Creek in the season opener, all in the first half." - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst
JUSTIN SCOTT
"Scott played his first varsity football game a little over one year ago and during that short amount of time he has somehow managed to become one of the best recruits to come out of Illinois in recent memory.
"At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Scott possesses an elite level of athleticism, runs like a linebacker and can dunk a basketball with ease. This combination of size and skill landed him his first Power Five offer shortly after playing his third high school football game and left many wondering how good he can actually be once he fully develops in the sport. Less than a year later that question has been answered with the response being - the sky is the limit.
"Scott has developed into a two-way player that is elite on both sides of the line and has developed a level of nasty on the field that I don’t think we could have predicted. His seemingly flawless transition from basketball to football is truly a thing of beauty and all of this has been accomplished long before he has come close to reaching his maximum potential as a football player.
"There is little question that Scott will end up being one of the most sought after recruits in the nation when his high school career is said and done. Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, USC and Wisconsin are some of the early contenders for the Chicago St. Ignatius standout and although his recruitment may have more of a Midwest feel for now, there will likely be a strong SEC push for his pledge in the near future." - Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst