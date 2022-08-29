The preseason rankings refresh kicked off on Monday with the release of the five-stars, including three new ones. Take a closer look at each of the new five-stars and why they deserve such a lofty ranking.



JOSHISA TRADER

"Joshisa Trader was dynamic throughout the 2021 season with Miami Central helping the Rockets to a 5A Florida state championship. As a super sophomore, Trader led his team in receptions (26), yards (592), and touchdowns (6). When Trader’s team needed him most, he delivered. In the state championship game, he hauled in four passes for 122 yards with two touchdowns and played in the Rockets’ secondary posting a 90-yard pick-six. "Trader is lacing up the cleats with a new team this fall, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, and with great results. The new five-star hauled in a touchdown pass against DC’s St. John’s in winning season opener, 35-28. "Holding 30 offers, wherever Trader plays college programs are sure to follow. The list of teams that have offered is impressive and includes Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, LSU and Texas A&M." – Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

MIKE MATTHEWS

"Working both sides of the field for Parkview High School, Mike Matthews quickly rose to four-star status as that do-it-all athlete. Taking on 7A Georgia teams, the Panthers were able to utilize Matthews’ hands, speed and natural playmaking ability tallying 764 yards on 48 receptions with seven scores. "On defense, Matthews covers the field as a free safety willing to come down the line to put the boom on running backs. The hard work put into his game showed during the offseason at camps and various 7-on-7 events helping elevate him to five-star status. "College programs continued to pile on the offers with Clemson, Michigan State, LSU, Alabama and Texas extending scholarship offers over the summer months pushing him beyond 30 received. "Matthews started his junior season off hot with six receptions turned into two scores covering 111 yards against Johns Creek in the season opener, all in the first half." - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

JUSTIN SCOTT