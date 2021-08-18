Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 OL rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon, LSU, Florida State

Emery Jones (Rivals.com)

There are five offensive linemen currently rated five-stars in the 2022 class, but only one is committed. Oregon landed Houston offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 12 prospect overall, on the Fourth of July. He joins a class that already had commitments from three offensive linemen, and would add Rivals250 offensive linemen Dave Iuli later that month. LSU also received a big commitment this summer from Rivals250 offensive guard Emery Jones. He joins a class that features offensive tackle Will Campbell, the second-highest ranked offensive line commit in 2022, along with a pair of three-star prospects. Florida State, meanwhile, has an offensive line class comprised of three four-star prospects, including tackle Jayden Early, who committed this month, and two three-star prospects.

*****

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kam Dewberry

Kam Dewberry (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

Five-star Kam Dewberry plays tackle for his Atascocita High School team and is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 class, but at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds his highest upside may be on the inside in college. That is one of the questions we are looking to get answered this fall from Dewberry. The other is, where is he going to go? Official visits were taken in June to LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas are also heavily involved. This recruitment could go a number of ways, and should be one of the most interesting to follow over the next four months.

*****

STOCK ON THE RISE: Ty Chan

Ty Chan (Rivals.com)