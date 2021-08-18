Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 OL rankings
The post-summer update of the 2022 class recruiting rankings is complete, and now we break down the rankings of each position. On the offensive line, the order of the tackle, guard and center rankings do not see big shakeups, but there were several big commitments that took place at the position, since the last rankings update.
*****
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon, LSU, Florida State
There are five offensive linemen currently rated five-stars in the 2022 class, but only one is committed. Oregon landed Houston offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 12 prospect overall, on the Fourth of July. He joins a class that already had commitments from three offensive linemen, and would add Rivals250 offensive linemen Dave Iuli later that month.
LSU also received a big commitment this summer from Rivals250 offensive guard Emery Jones. He joins a class that features offensive tackle Will Campbell, the second-highest ranked offensive line commit in 2022, along with a pair of three-star prospects.
Florida State, meanwhile, has an offensive line class comprised of three four-star prospects, including tackle Jayden Early, who committed this month, and two three-star prospects.
*****
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kam Dewberry
Five-star Kam Dewberry plays tackle for his Atascocita High School team and is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 class, but at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds his highest upside may be on the inside in college. That is one of the questions we are looking to get answered this fall from Dewberry.
The other is, where is he going to go? Official visits were taken in June to LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas are also heavily involved. This recruitment could go a number of ways, and should be one of the most interesting to follow over the next four months.
*****
STOCK ON THE RISE: Ty Chan
Notre Dame commit Ty Chan jumps 76 spots in the Rivals250 and sees his Rivals Rating increase from a 5.8 to a 5.9 in this update. Our latest evaluation of Chan took place at the Future 50 event in Florida last month. This is a defensive line-dominated event, but Chan was one of the few offensive linemen who raised their stock with their play at the event.
At 6-foot-6, tackle appears to be the position for Chan in college, but he took several reps on the inside at that event and showed he could go blow-for-blow with the best defensive tackles in attendance.
The state of Massachusetts canceled the 2020-21 high school football season, so this fall will be Chan’s first time playing in two years and he looks primed for a big senior season.