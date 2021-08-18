Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 WR/TE rankings
The updated Rivals250 for the 2022 class has been released. After impressing at Future 50 this summer, Luther Burden remained the country’s top wide receiver followed by a new No. 2 in Texas’ Evan Stewart.
Kevin Coleman is now third, with a new top five rounded out by California’s Tetairoa McMillian and Virginia’s Andre Greene.
Here’s more on the pass-catchers.
TODAY'S NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Wide receivers | Tight ends | Running backs | All-purpose backs | Pro-style QBs | Dual-threat QBs
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Five-star countdown
Tuesday: Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers | Meet the new five-stars | Should Walter Nolen be the No. 1 DL?
Wednesday: QB rankings spotlight | RB rankings spotlight | WR/TE rankings spotlight | OL rankings spotlight | Who should be the No. 1 RB?
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings
*****
PROGRAM WITH TOP COMMIT: LSU, OREGON
Newly minted Oregon four-star commitment Tetairoa McMillan is the top-ranked receiver. McMillan is the highest-rated pass-catcher off the board (No. 4 overall). The Ducks also landed Rivals250 speedster Isaiah Sategna from Arkansas this summer.
Jake Johnson, the nation's top tight end, remains pledged to LSU, where his brother is prepping to be the Tigers' starting quarterback this fall. LSU also holds a commitment from NFL legacy Mason Taylor, a Rivals250 tight end.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM
*****
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Evan Stewart
Stewart collected his fifth star after turning in an impressive offseason. To some close to the newly minted five-star, they say it “clicked” this offseason as he entered more competitive settings. Stewart was playing soccer overseas early on in high school. For Frisco (Texas) Liberty, he averaged better than 20 yards per catch with eight touchdowns a year ago.
Stewart also peppered in impressive track times (10.58-second 100M, 21.08-second 200M) while showing off toughness and other facets of his game at multiple camps. Alabama, LSU, Florida and Texas are all in it for the five-star speedster.
*****
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kevin Coleman
Coleman is now the nation’s No. 3 receiver and arguably the most coveted in the slot nationwide. This offseason, the five-star spent time at Florida State, Alabama and Oregon, and the Seminoles are a team with momentum as we shift gears to flip to football season.
Coleman isn’t close to a decision, but Florida State has positioned itself well with the elite slot receiver that could add to a class with seven other Rivals250 prospects on board, including the nation’s top player Travis Hunter.