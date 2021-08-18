Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 WR/TE rankings

PROGRAM WITH TOP COMMIT: LSU, OREGON

Tetairoa McMillan (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Newly minted Oregon four-star commitment Tetairoa McMillan is the top-ranked receiver. McMillan is the highest-rated pass-catcher off the board (No. 4 overall). The Ducks also landed Rivals250 speedster Isaiah Sategna from Arkansas this summer. Jake Johnson, the nation's top tight end, remains pledged to LSU, where his brother is prepping to be the Tigers' starting quarterback this fall. LSU also holds a commitment from NFL legacy Mason Taylor, a Rivals250 tight end.

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart (Rivals.com)

Stewart collected his fifth star after turning in an impressive offseason. To some close to the newly minted five-star, they say it “clicked” this offseason as he entered more competitive settings. Stewart was playing soccer overseas early on in high school. For Frisco (Texas) Liberty, he averaged better than 20 yards per catch with eight touchdowns a year ago. Stewart also peppered in impressive track times (10.58-second 100M, 21.08-second 200M) while showing off toughness and other facets of his game at multiple camps. Alabama, LSU, Florida and Texas are all in it for the five-star speedster.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kevin Coleman

Kevin Coleman (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)