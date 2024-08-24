Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItMjY0ODk0Jz48L2Rpdj4KPHNjcmlwdD4KICB2 YXIgY29uZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IHRydWUsCiAgICBjb21zY29y ZUM0OiAicml2YWxzIiwKICAgIGhpZGVQbGF5bGlzdDogdHJ1ZSwKICAgIGl0 ZW1zOiBbewogICAgICBpZDogIjAyNmYxNGNhLTQ4MGItM2E2ZC05MGMyLWE5 OGRhOTRkNjBjZSIsCiAgICAgIG1pbWV0eXBlOiAibWVkaWEvc2FwaSIKICAg IH1dLAogICAgbGFuZzogImVuLVVTIiwKICAgIHBhZ2VTcGFjZUlkOiAiMjAy MjczMzEzNCIsCiAgICByZWNvbW1lbmRhdGlvbjogZmFsc2UsCiAgICByZWdp b246ICJVUyIsCiAgICBzaXRlOiAicml2YWxzIgogIH07CiAgY29uc3Qgc2Ny aXB0ID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoInNjcmlwdFtz cmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9yeC9ldi9wcm9kL2V2cGxheWVyLmpz J10iKTsKICBjb25zdCBjb250YWluZXIgPSB3aW5kb3cuZG9jdW1lbnQucXVl cnlTZWxlY3RvcigiI2JyaWdodGNvdmUtY29udGFpbmVyLTI2NDg5NCIpOwog IAogIC8vIE1ha2Ugc3VyZSB0aGUgc2NyaXB0IGlzIGxvYWRlZCBiZWZvcmUg dHJ5aW5nIHRvIHJlbmRlciB2aWRvZSBwbGF5ZXIKICBpZiAoc2NyaXB0ICYm IGNvbnRhaW5lcikgewogICAgdmFyIHBsYXllciA9IG5ldyBZQUhPTy5WaWRl b1BsYXRmb3JtLlZpZGVvUGxheWVyKGNvbmZpZyk7CiAgICBwbGF5ZXIucmVu ZGVyKCIjYnJpZ2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItMjY0ODk0Iik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==

The rankings update for the 2026 class has wrapped up and there were plenty of big movers and controversial decisions that coaches, players and fans are discussing. The national analyst team of Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney, Marshall Levenson, Greg Smith and Sam Spiegelman sit down at the Rankings Roundtable to discuss.

Advertisement

1. Who might be too high?

Brady Smigiel (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Adam Friedman: Thomas Wilder. Wilder is such an intriguing prospect thanks to his natural athleticism and his impressive frame (6-foot-6, 280-pounds and 35-inch arms). He does a great job finding blocks at the second level and in the open field and he has the potential to be a really good pass blocker. Wilder’s effectiveness as a run blocker should improve when he learns how to use leverage to maximize his push at the point of attack. He’s running out of time to show he’s able to develop physically and have it translate to the field. John Garcia Jr.: Efrem White. The longtime FSU commitment is a dynamic athlete who we've seen excel on offense and defense at times, even spending time at quarterback. He is a natural with the football in his hands, something we see even more as a potential wide receiver projection, but a lot of the early intrigue around White has been about his potential upside as a defensive back. At 6-foot-1, though very lean, there is a lot to like about the cornerback potential, we just haven't had as thorough a look at the playmaker working on defense to pull the trigger on what would be the most valuable position he could project at. Adam Gorney: Keisean Henderson. If Henderson would be open to being an athlete and playing another position then No. 18 nationally would definitely make sense. But the Spring (Texas) Legacy standout seems deadset on playing quarterback in college and I just don't see him that high in the rankings if that's the case. Henderson committed to Houston early and it seems like that coaching staff will let him come in and play quarterback and so I have questions if Henderson should be this high. Henderson is a phenomenal talent but if he's only going to play quarterback being in the top 20 doesn't seem right at this point. Marshall Levenson: Brady Smigiel. Smigiel has considerable arm talent, but after seeing him twice in action within one week, I think being in the top 10 may be a bit high at this time. He was never able to really find a rhythm while at the Rivals Five-Star and had a fair amount of missed throws in various drills at the event. Next, at the UA Future 50, he had some mishaps in drills and just did not look comfortable at times. I still like the potential of Smigiel but 10 is just a bit too high for me right now. Greg Smith: Nathan Bernhard. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder out of Ashland (Ohio) High has the classic quarterback look. He’s a big and strong kid with a live arm. But right now he might be ranked too high based on where his game is right now versus his potential. His junior year will be a very important piece of his evaluation puzzle. Sam Spiegelman: Joey O'Brien. There's plenty to like about O'Brien, who measures in at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds with length and plus athleticism. During live evaluations this off-season, there was a debate over his positional fit and where he'll ultimately end up playing on Saturdays. Several programs like O'Brien in the secondary, but he may project best at receiver down the road.

2. Who might be too low?

J'Vari Flowers (Justin Garcia/Rivals.com)

Adam Friedman: Jamarion Carlton. Carlton is one defensive lineman who could see himself rise up the rankings. He’s physically developed since last season and has a more natural, fluid pass rushing skill set than he’s been given credit for. Look for Carlton to build on the 29 tackles, four tackles for a loss, three sacks, seven hurries, one interception and one broken up pass he posted as a sophomore. John Garcia Jr.: J'Vari Flowers. Some football players moonlight with track and field. Others are built for the track and happen to play football. The more we see Flowers, though, he is built like the former. An aggressive, cat-quick and competitive Friday night performer, he is also a natural in the return game and already has multiple return scores to his name early in the 2024 season. Flowers, of course, has tangible speed as the reigning Florida state champion in the 100-meter dash with a second place finish in the 200 also to his name. That speed is translated on the field, but we've been just as impressed with his instincts while working on the island, where it's very tough to create separation against him. Adam Gorney: Jett Washington. Washington is a great-looking athlete who's settling into his role playing safety and he's thriving there so he can start moving up the rankings. It was unclear just months ago whether the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout – who is Kobe Bryant's nephew – would play receiver or defensive back in college. Washington had two interceptions in Gorman's season opener and he looks great back there with length and speed. Now he can start moving up. Marshall Levenson: Tajh Overton. Overton got a bump of three spots in this update, but it could have been more. The interior defender plays with a sky high motor and is a constant disruptor. He has the ability to truly rush the quarterback from the inside and shuts down runs in his gaps. He has a chance to be among the elite defensive linemen in this class. Greg Smith: Aiden Harris. It’s tough because Harris actually got a slight bump during this rankings refresh. He is now the No. 57 player in the Rivals250. But based on his film and seeing his highlights from week one, the defensive end is going to be on five-star watch in short order. It’s a safe bet that he’ll be discussed for another and bigger bump next time around. Sam Spiegelman: Zyan Gibson. We loved what we saw from Gibson, who ascended 70 spots in the Rivals250 but still may be tabbed too low, ahead of his junior season at Gadsden (Ala.) City High. Gibson tested well at Georgia's camp this summer (4.4-second 40) and that speed is evident on tape. Gibson shines in coverage and is an extremely physical defender and return specialist. He's a playmaker in multiple phases that we're excited to see as a junior.

3. Who did you go out on a limb for that will make you look good down the road?

Deuce Geralds