DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 DB rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 DB rankings
As part of Rivals Rankings Week, we examine the new rankings at each position. Next up: Defensive backs.
Class of 2021: Cornerbacks | Safeties
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE
MONDAY: Who should be No. 1 in 2021? | Counting down the 20 five-stars | Looking at new five-stars | Which QB will be next five-star?
TUESDAY: Rivals250 revealed | Mike Farrell's thoughts on Rivals250 | Ten big movers | Teams with the most R250 commits
WEDNESDAY: QB rankings | RB rankings | WR/TE rankings | OL rankings
THURSDAY: DL rankings | LB rankings | DB rankings | ATH rankings
FRIDAY: State rankings spotlight
*****
PROGRAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: FLORIDA, OHIO STATE, MIAMI
The big boys continue to do well among defensive backs as Florida is leading the way for the SEC with Ohio State also making an impressive statement with bookend commitments from two of the top-10 cornerbacks in Jakailin Johnson, the top-ranked CB in the 2021 class, and No. 10 overall prospect Denzel Burke.
As for the SEC powerhouse, Florida has landed commitments from four-star cornerback Jason Marshall and five-star safety Corey Collier and this is important for many reasons, none bigger than the Gators showing their ability to go into South Florida for some of the top players there.
Miami is also loading up with defensive backs. Five-star safety James Williams leads the way, a huge recruiting win for the Hurricanes over Georgia, and then four-star DB Kamren Kinchens and three-stars Tim Burns and Deshawn Troutman round out the class.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: GA’QUINCY MCKINSTRY
The only top-five cornerback not committed at this point is McKinstry, who seemed like he was leaning toward Alabama only a few weeks ago but now people close to his recruitment are not so sure.
Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons reported that Auburn could now be the team to beat, LSU is battling for his services in second place and the Crimson Tide could be third heading into the early part of his senior season.
That might be McKinstry trying to throw people off the scent of an Alabama commitment, but the Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley standout could be legitimately just more interested in the Tigers - either at Auburn or LSU. If McKinstry does sign with Auburn, it would be a huge in-state victory for coach Gus Malzahn and his staff, who would then have landed the top-two in-state prospects in McKinstry and DL Lee Hunter.
PROGRAMS TO WATCH: LSU
The argument over which program really is DBU will continue but LSU will always be in the conversation and the Tigers could be in for a big close in the 2021 recruiting class.
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety Khari Gee is the lone defensive back committed to LSU right now but that should change with Lafayette (La.) Lafayette Christian Academy’s Sage Ryan, the third-best safety in the class, and Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star CB Nathaniel Wiggins possibly each leaning to the Tigers.
If LSU gets all three then coach Ed Orgeron’s club would have the Nos. 3 and 12 safeties and No. 9 cornerback committed, but there is still some work to be done.