DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 DB rankings

Defensive backs. Class of 2021: Cornerbacks | Safeties

PROGRAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: FLORIDA, OHIO STATE, MIAMI

The big boys continue to do well among defensive backs as Florida is leading the way for the SEC with Ohio State also making an impressive statement with bookend commitments from two of the top-10 cornerbacks in Jakailin Johnson, the top-ranked CB in the 2021 class, and No. 10 overall prospect Denzel Burke. As for the SEC powerhouse, Florida has landed commitments from four-star cornerback Jason Marshall and five-star safety Corey Collier and this is important for many reasons, none bigger than the Gators showing their ability to go into South Florida for some of the top players there. Miami is also loading up with defensive backs. Five-star safety James Williams leads the way, a huge recruiting win for the Hurricanes over Georgia, and then four-star DB Kamren Kinchens and three-stars Tim Burns and Deshawn Troutman round out the class.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: GA’QUINCY MCKINSTRY

The only top-five cornerback not committed at this point is McKinstry, who seemed like he was leaning toward Alabama only a few weeks ago but now people close to his recruitment are not so sure. Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons reported that Auburn could now be the team to beat, LSU is battling for his services in second place and the Crimson Tide could be third heading into the early part of his senior season. That might be McKinstry trying to throw people off the scent of an Alabama commitment, but the Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley standout could be legitimately just more interested in the Tigers - either at Auburn or LSU. If McKinstry does sign with Auburn, it would be a huge in-state victory for coach Gus Malzahn and his staff, who would then have landed the top-two in-state prospects in McKinstry and DL Lee Hunter.

PROGRAMS TO WATCH: LSU