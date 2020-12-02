DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals Rankings Week: Which schools dominate Rivals250?

As Rivals Ranking Week moves along, we take a deeper look at where the players in the new Rivals250 are going to play on Saturdays. Alabama has a stranglehold on the lead with 16 commitments inside the Rivals250, but right behind the Tide are Clemson, Ohio State and LSU. USC, which has not won a recruiting title since 2015, rounds out the top five. Here’s a breakdown of which schools have commitments from members of the updated Rivals250.

ALABAMA: 16

JC Latham

Alabama sits No. 1 in AP Top 25 and should be considered among the favorites to walk away with a recruiting championship in 2021 as well. Nick Saban has helped the Crimson Tide land a nation-leading trio of five-stars and holds a nation-leading 16 commitments from prospects inside the Rivals250. Among the highlights of the class include two of the nation's top offensive tackles — newly minted five-star JC Latham and fellow top-10 prospect Tommy Brockermeyer — as well as Dallas Turner, who also recently added his fifth star.

OHIO STATE, LSU, CLEMSON: 14

Donovan Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

USC: 13

Quaydarius Davis (right) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

OREGON: 12

Ty Thompson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

While USC leads the Pac-12 with 13 commitments from players in the Rivals250, Oregon is not far behind with a dozen, including a pair of five-stars in the haul. Those five-stars include Ty Thompson, the nation's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback, as well as newly minted five-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia out of Utah, which has been a key recruiting territory for Mario Cristobol.

MIAMI, FLORIDA: 11

James Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

TEXAS A&M, MICHIGAN, GEORGIA, OKLAHOMA: 10

Mario Williams (Rivals.com)

Rounding out the top teams represented in the updated Rivals250 are Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M. Georgia and Oklahoma each have a pair of five-stars committed with 10 total players in the Rivals250. Michigan and Texas A&M are each sitting without a five-star — for now — and 10 total pledges in the Rivals250. The Sooners’ class is highlighted by five-star pledges from Caleb Williams and Mario Williams, the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback and wide receiver, respectively. Georgia’s class is highlighted by Brock Vandagriff, the nation’s top pro-style passer and a one-time Oklahoma pledge. Amarius Mims is the second five-star in the class. He and Vandagriff rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the Peach State rankings. The Aggies have started to pull away with in-state recruiting with 10 players inside the Rivals250 and four from the Lone Star State. Jimbo Fisher has also dipped into Oklahoma, New York, Colorado and Florida for some marquee talent. Michigan secured double-digit commitments in the Rivals250 with a 2021 class highlighted by quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Despite an underwhelming 2020 campaign on the field and no shortage of questions regarding Jim Harbaugh’s future in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines’ recruiting class has strong representations in the Rivals250 with big-time pledges nationally, including Florida, California and of course, the Midwest.

THE REST