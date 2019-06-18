Rivals Rankings Week: Who could finish as a five-star in 2021?
The class of 2021 opens with seven five-star prospects and several more right on the cusp of that elite category. The Rivals analyst team weighs in on some of the top prospects that could finish as five-stars by the time the 2021 cycle is complete.
Rivals Rankings Week:
Tuesday: 2021 Rivals100 revealed | Vandagriff No. 1 | Mind of Mike | Top QBs
Wednesday: 2021 Offensive position rankings
Thursday: 2021 Defensive position rankings revealed
ROB CASSIDY, FLORIDA RECRUITING ANALYST
The upside here is undeniable. Williams certainly has the build of a five-star prospect, as he’s one of the most put-together defensive backs in America. He possesses elite length that allows him to close on passes at light speed and has already figured out how to use his frame to his advantage. If he retains his speed and continues on his current trajectory during his junior season, there's a better-than-average chance he’ll end up with five stars next to his name.
CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST
While some still do not know much about Mims, Rivals knows a lot about him and college coaches have definitely taken notice in recent weeks.
Mims is an elite offensive tackle. He is a big athlete who is still learning the position. Mims is a natural bender, has length, is agile and has so much upside. He has played more defensive line and tight end than he has offensive tackle, but he is catching on very quickly.
He recently camped at Alabama and Georgia, and he wowed at each based on the word in Tuscaloosa and Athens. Mims will have a lot of eyes on him next week at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, then in the fall as well. With his ranking being the highest four-star possible, he has a real shot to add that fifth star.
SAM SPIEGELMAN, TEXAS/LOUISIANA RECRUITING ANALYST
Brockermeyer is an elite offensive tackle prospect sitting right on the cusp of a five-star ranking. He possesses the ideal frame with an athletic build and room to tack on weight. He has an 80.5-inch wingspan with massive 36-inch arms.
Of course, being the son of a former NFL and college standout at the same position, Brockermeyer knows all the ins and outs of the position, and it shows on film. He’s a “finisher” at offensive tackle. He’s strong enough to contain powerful defensive ends and agile enough to slow down speedy edge-rushers. Brockermeyer is a road-grader in the run game and is capable of putting defenders in the dirt when he’s on the move. Odds are that Brockermeyer adds his fifth star at some point in the near future.