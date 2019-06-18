The class of 2021 opens with seven five-star prospects and several more right on the cusp of that elite category. The Rivals analyst team weighs in on some of the top prospects that could finish as five-stars by the time the 2021 cycle is complete.

The upside here is undeniable. Williams certainly has the build of a five-star prospect, as he’s one of the most put-together defensive backs in America. He possesses elite length that allows him to close on passes at light speed and has already figured out how to use his frame to his advantage. If he retains his speed and continues on his current trajectory during his junior season, there's a better-than-average chance he’ll end up with five stars next to his name.

While some still do not know much about Mims, Rivals knows a lot about him and college coaches have definitely taken notice in recent weeks.

Mims is an elite offensive tackle. He is a big athlete who is still learning the position. Mims is a natural bender, has length, is agile and has so much upside. He has played more defensive line and tight end than he has offensive tackle, but he is catching on very quickly.

He recently camped at Alabama and Georgia, and he wowed at each based on the word in Tuscaloosa and Athens. Mims will have a lot of eyes on him next week at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, then in the fall as well. With his ranking being the highest four-star possible, he has a real shot to add that fifth star.