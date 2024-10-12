Rivals Roundtable: Spotlight on weekend visits

John Garcia Jr.: Julian Lewis returning to USC. A commitment returning to the program he has been pledged to for more than 13 months isn't the most appealing on paper, but when it's potentially the next great Lincoln Riley quarterback when other programs still want in on him – it just means more. Lewis has been a busy recruit since the offseason, checking out USC in addition to Colorado, Auburn, Indiana and other places, though he has said all the right things about remaining on board with the Trojans despite the trips. Even as Auburn has filled out its QB spot with Deuce Knight flipping from Notre Dame, the Colorado hype, momentum and theoretical path to playing time following the Shedeur Sanders era combines for quite the threat for Riley's hold on Lewis. Shoot, Indiana is playing even more efficient offensively than Coach Prime's squad and Lewis' rapport with assistant Tino Sunseri is well documented. Both programs appear as a stronger on-field threat to lure Lewis away from USC than many would have otherwise considered entering the 2024 season.

Adam Gorney: There are some huge ones this weekend but I'm going to go with a late addition of Alabama four-star WR commit Caleb Cunningham going to LSU. After Cunningham was at Alabama's win over Georgia it sounded like he might be done with recruiting, wrap it up, shut it down and sign with the Crimson Tide that night. But he has always had a significant interest in LSU and Ole Miss – the in-state power – is also not giving up on him. It still sounds like the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County standout is locked in heavily with the Crimson Tide but that environment in Baton Rouge will be awesome and could give the star receiver something to consider.

Marshall Levenson: There are plenty of worthy candidates for the most important visit of the weekend, but I'll go with the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the class of 2025. Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is now officially in the 2025 cycle and will be taking his first official visit. Oregon is not considered to be the leader, but the Ducks are set to have their biggest gameday environment, potentially in program history, hosting the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The fact that it marks his first official visit certainly makes it significant. The Ducks are major NIL players and with a strong class already committed, they will be working to do what it takes to get Stewart in the fold.

Greg Smith: Jahkeem Stewart to Oregon. Every time the superstar defensive lineman takes a visit it’s been big news. However, now that he’s officially reclassified to the 2025 class these visits have even more importance. His first visit after the news goes to Oregon which has always been a dark horse in his recruitment. Ohio State is also heavily involved in the recruitment so he gets to see both programs on the field. The Ducks have ground to make up here but you can never count out Dan Lanning.

Sam Spiegelman: Elijah Griffin to UGA. Griffin is making his return to Athens this weekend, which coincides with the five-star defensive lineman's birthday. More importantly, it fit his mother's schedule. Griffin made official visits to both Miami and USC over the summer. He's caught the Dawgs in the opener in Atlanta. As he moves closer and closer toward a decision, which he certainly is, Griffin would like his mother, little sister, grandmother and other members of his immediate family to see Georgia, which has already been trending in the right direction with the top-10 recruit for a few months.