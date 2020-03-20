ROB CASSIDY, FLORIDA RECRUITING ANALYST

Wide receiver Agiye Hall's top five changes every other week, and the four-star prospect is about to head to his fourth high school in three years. This makes him seem like a pretty safe bet. A long list of colleges have already come in and out of the picture for a number of different reasons, and that could continue until signing day. There's no telling where Hall will land when pen meets paper.

*****

ADAM FRIEDMAN, EAST COAST RECRUITING ANALYST

Tony Grimes (Rivals.com)

There won't be multiple commitments or decommitments, but five-star cornerback Tony Grimes' recruitment will feature a lot of lead changes, momentum shifts and plenty of visits to recap. Constant headlines and speculation about Grimes' recruitment will continue until he announces his commitment in early December.

*****

ADAM GORNEY, WEST COAST/NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST

Seven McGee

Seven McGee has had a wild recruitment and it probably won’t stop through his senior season. The four-star athlete who is super fun to watch, especially at wide receiver, bounced between Los Angeles and Rochester, New York, over the last year or so and now he’s back in California and scheduled to play at powerhouse Corona (Calif.) Centennial next season. McGee has also committed, de-committed and re-committed to Oregon, but many others are chasing him.



*****

JOSH HELMHOLDT, MIDWEST RECRUITING ANALYST

Donovan Edwards (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The recruitment of West Bloomfield (Michigan) four-star running back Donovan Edwards has already felt like a roller coaster. Early expectations that Michigan was the team to beat yielded to rumors earlier this winter that a commitment to Ohio State may be close. Now it appears this recruitment is trending away from the Buckeyes, and Donovan says not to expect a decision before his senior year.

Georgia should get a strong look here, but schools such as Florida, Oklahoma and Texas could also start emerging as this process continues. Expect plenty more twists and turns before a decision is rendered.



*****

CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

Lee Hunter (Rivals.com)

Lee Hunter is a Rivals100 defensive tackle from Alabama who committed to Auburn early. Even before he committed, he was up and down with Auburn, and has said from the beginning that he would take visits after he committed. He is the type of player that schools are going to pursue until the end.

He was at Florida State on March 1, and Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, among others, are still in pursuit. Hunter will be one to track closely through the end of his recruitment.

*****

SAM SPIEGELMAN, SOUTH-CENTRAL RECRUITING ANALYST

Quaydarius Davis (Rivals.com)