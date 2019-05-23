News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DB Avantae Williams on UGA: 'They see me fitting in perfectly'

Bbswqbatdzz2edn2rnwv
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

DELAND, FLORIDA - Though he keeps a low profile compared to many recruits of his standing, Rivals100 athlete and Oregon commit Avantae Williams of DeLand, Florida is staying active on the visit tra...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}