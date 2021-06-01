Rivals100 DB Keon Sabb breaks down his top six & visit schedule

"My top six schools are Clemson, Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and LSU," Sabb said. "I'm probably going to end up committing after I go through all my visits so I can get to see everything. With COVID going on, I didn't get to see any schools so I need to see all of them before I make a decision."

Clemson- "I've built really strong relationships with coach Venables and coach Mickey Conn," he said, "I've been talking to them for a while and my parents love them a lot. I'm be there on June 11th-13th for an unofficial visit. I'll take my official visit during the season. I kind of really know everything about them. I went there in 8th grade so I've seen the campus but I know there is some new stuff. I'm just looking forward to getting down there."

Oregon- "Juwan Johnson is from my hometown and he went there," said Sabb. "He transferred to Oregon for his grad year I think. He was telling me a lot of good things about them and how he loved the culture and everything. They're a lot different than other schools he's seen and heard of. I liked his perspective. If that ends up being the best opportunity for me distance won't be a problem. I really liked watching Jevon Holland, the one that got drafted this year. Coach Cristobal made it really clear that I'm one of their top targets. He talks my dad and me almost everyday. I'll take my official visit there during the season."

Penn State- "They came in early in my recruiting process and offered me during my freshman year so I've built a strong relationship with them throughout the years," Sabb said. "Coach Franklin is a really good guy. Coach Terry Smith and everybody there too. I've built a really good relationship with a lot of different coaches there. I probably hav the best relationship with coach Bentley there but the relationship with coach Poindexter is still kind of new and we're trying to understand who the one is. I'll be there this weekend for my official visit."

Georgia- "I'll be there for an official visit the weekend of June 18th," he said. "I kind of watched those defensive backs like Eric Stokes for a while and their development was crazy. Those guys got really good by the time they went to the league. Coach Addae and I have built a really good relationship with him. He's a really good guy and my dad loves him a lot. I talk to coach Smart all the time. Coach Lanning and coach Cochran, I've built a really good relationship with the coaches on their staff."

Texas A&M- "I'll be there June 24th-26th for an unofficial visit," said Sabb. "Coach Robinson is definitely my guy. They have Fadil Diggs and Isaiah Raikes on the team so I've talked to them about the school and they've given me the ins and outs on what other guys won't tell you. They tell me everything that's going on."

LSU- "Coach Jones, the defensive coordinator, I've built a very strong relationship with him," he said. "He's shown me how I'll be used in their defense, how the safeties are a big thing in their defense, and how easy it is to make plays in their defense. I definitely liked that. I'll take my visit there during the season."