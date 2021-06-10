Rivals100 DE Cyrus Moss gives Oregon visit a ‘10’

“It was a great visit,” said Moss. “It was super-informative. Overall, I had a really good time.”

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman star was one of featured guests among the numerous athletes and their families in Eugene last weekend and flew back home with plenty to consider.

Oregon football wasted no time bring in top talent on official visits once the NCAA lifted their year-plus dead period on June 1st. On the first weekend the hosted elite talent from across the nation including Rivals100 defensive end Cyrus Moss .

During their 48-hour official visits, Moss and the other prospects were shown everything the program had to offer both on campus and off.

“The highlight for me was getting to go drive jeeps down some of Oregon’s trails,” said Moss.

Mom and dad accompanied him on the trip.

“I came with my parents,” said Moss. “They enjoyed it a lot and had a really good time. They shared lots of good stories with coach and had a good time there. They were always laughing and having a good time. They had nothing but good things to say so they definitely liked it.”

For the Oregon staff, the recruitment of the nation’s No. 4-ranked WDE has been a group effort.

“I talk to Coach Salave’a a lot, Coach DeRuyter a lot, even Coach Cristobal,” said Moss.

The Ducks always have their recruiting eye on Nevada and have several players from the Silver State on their roster, including a couple former Moss teammates.

“I know Treven Ma'ae who played defensive end for Bishop Gorman,” said Moss. “He is there now as a linebacker. I also know Moliki Matavao their tight end. I played youth football with him and then I knew him because in high school he went to Liberty and we talked a bit at some camps.

“I saw Mo when I was there touring. He was playing some basketball against his girlfriend who I guess is supposed to be a possible first round draft pick. So they were going at it in the basketball gym.”

How did it go?

“She was giving him some buckets,” he laughed. “But she’s going to be in the WBNA so it wasn’t that bad. She was a real shooter. He is pretty good too.”



