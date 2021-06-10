Rivals100 DE Cyrus Moss gives Oregon visit a ‘10’
Oregon football wasted no time bring in top talent on official visits once the NCAA lifted their year-plus dead period on June 1st. On the first weekend the hosted elite talent from across the nation including Rivals100 defensive end Cyrus Moss.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman star was one of featured guests among the numerous athletes and their families in Eugene last weekend and flew back home with plenty to consider.
“It was a great visit,” said Moss. “It was super-informative. Overall, I had a really good time.”
During their 48-hour official visits, Moss and the other prospects were shown everything the program had to offer both on campus and off.
“The highlight for me was getting to go drive jeeps down some of Oregon’s trails,” said Moss.
Mom and dad accompanied him on the trip.
“I came with my parents,” said Moss. “They enjoyed it a lot and had a really good time. They shared lots of good stories with coach and had a good time there. They were always laughing and having a good time. They had nothing but good things to say so they definitely liked it.”
For the Oregon staff, the recruitment of the nation’s No. 4-ranked WDE has been a group effort.
“I talk to Coach Salave’a a lot, Coach DeRuyter a lot, even Coach Cristobal,” said Moss.
The Ducks always have their recruiting eye on Nevada and have several players from the Silver State on their roster, including a couple former Moss teammates.
“I know Treven Ma'ae who played defensive end for Bishop Gorman,” said Moss. “He is there now as a linebacker. I also know Moliki Matavao their tight end. I played youth football with him and then I knew him because in high school he went to Liberty and we talked a bit at some camps.
“I saw Mo when I was there touring. He was playing some basketball against his girlfriend who I guess is supposed to be a possible first round draft pick. So they were going at it in the basketball gym.”
How did it go?
“She was giving him some buckets,” he laughed. “But she’s going to be in the WBNA so it wasn’t that bad. She was a real shooter. He is pretty good too.”
Before long, Moss and his family will be on the road again.
“I’ve got a long trip coming up here,” said Moss. “I’ll see Notre Dame, Alabama and then ASU. That is all in a week and a half period. Those are going to be my last summer visits. Notre Dame will be about June 18th, Alabama is going to end up about June 22nd, then ASU will be June 25th. Alabama will be unofficial. I’ll be heading up there with a few other people from Vegas on that one.”
His final two official visits will be in the fall.
“I’m going to do Clemson and Florida in the fall, probably in October around that time,” confirmed Moss.
For his top teams under consideration, the wait for his decision will probably be months long.
“I definitely want to get to my October visits for sure,” said Moss of his timetable. “After that I’ll sit down and try to arrive at a decision in October and November. After that I should know what is going on. Then I want to do my commitment at a bowl game. So, I want to have everything figured out sometime before then.”
Following his first official visit to Oregon, the mark on the ten-scale bar has been set very high.
“I would have to give them a ten because they did a fantastic job across everything,” said Moss. “There was not one thing I thought was bad or anything like that, so I have to give them a ten.”