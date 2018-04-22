Duck Sports Authority caught up with the Rivals100 LB/DE to get some details beginning with simply the key reason he picked Oregon.

Hours prior to kickoff, Mater Dei standout Mase Funa got the festivities started when he announced his commitment to the Ducks’ class of 2018. Before the day was over, two more high school stars followed suit, with more to come before the weekend ends.

Oregon football had a big weekend by any measure. With scores of recruits in town for the annual spring game, the team put on an entertaining scrimmage in front of more than 20,000 Duck fans and prospects alike.





“The staff,” he replied. “From the coaches to the office workers, they all have been great and show love to me and my family.”

Oregon has facilities that are among the best in the nation and are always on the cutting edge of providing first-class resources to its student-athletes. Two of the more recent additions to the Duck facility arsenal stood out to the Mater Dei star.

“My favorite part of the visit was the student athlete tutor/study (Jaqua) center and then the Mariota (Sports Performance) Center,” said Funa.

National football powerhouse Mater Dei is located in Santa Ana, California, nestled amid the ten million people living in the greater Los Angeles area. Eugene, by contrast, doesn’t reach a population of 200,000 even on game days. This is something the 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete finds appealing.



“I love the area,” said Funa. “It’s not the LA type where everything is packed and you feel rushed. You can take your time and enjoy everything around you.”

Funa said he has not made any decisions about official visits, but it is a possibility that he will take some. But with his teammate Keyon Ware-Hudson a fellow Oregon commit, and others like running back Sean Dollars a distinct possibility to pick the Ducks, his commitment would have to be considered solid.

The Ducks landed themselves a premier defender on Saturday, and it was a commitment that appears to have opened the floodgates for more in the future.