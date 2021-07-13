Rivals100 DE Nyjalik Kelly: Oregon visit “opened my eyes”
One of the most important and difficult positions to recruit is the defensive line. So when you have the opportunity to play host to one of the nation’s best, you need to make the most of it. On th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news