Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Three storylines for Oregon fans
The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 25, and with 100 of the top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes in attendance many college programs are going to keenly interested in the event’s outcome. One of those programs will be Oregon. Here are three reasons why:
LINEBACKERS TO WATCH
Oregon is in the market for some really talented linebackers and a few of them will be on display at the Five-Star Challenge. The first name on the list is definitely four-star inside linebacker Noah Sewell, who has already proven to be one of the biggest and baddest LBs in this class.
The name should sound familiar to Ducks’ fans since his brother, Penei, is already playing in Eugene and that could be a huge draw for the four-star linebacker from Orem, Utah. Sewell is coming off trips to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee but there’s no question the Ducks are a serious contender as well.
Also expected in Atlanta is 2021 standout linebacker Keith Brown, who emerged on the national scene at the All-American Combine in San Antonio over the New Year. Since that time, the Lebanon, Ore., standout has loaded up with offers including one from Oregon and he’s definitely a top in-state priority.
PLENTY OF TALENTED RECEIVERS
There are a bunch of outstanding receivers coming to the Five-Star Challenge who have their eye on Oregon but a few West region ones in particular stand out most.
Four-star Kris Hutson from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has already committed to the Ducks so he will be doing some recruiting of his own to get others to join him in Eugene.
Another one to watch is four-star Lavon Bunkley-Shelton from Gardena (Calif.) Serra who’s had an outstanding offseason and who continues to load up on offers. The Ducks are definitely one of the favorites but Texas just offered and he wants to visit and many others are in the running as well.
CAN OREGON KEEP WILLIAMS?
Avantae Williams has been committed to Oregon since December but his recruitment is not so easy because he lives more than 3,000 miles from campus and many, many powerhouses are coming after the four-star safety from Deland, Fla.
The whispers are that Florida is making the biggest move for Williams and in Atlanta the four-star can clear up exactly where his recruitment stands. A former Miami pledge, the four-star safety can certainly end up with the Ducks but there’s no doubt many Southeast programs are trying to convince him to stay home.