Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Top five linebackers
ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge returned to Atlanta last week, drawing top prospects from around the country to compete in the elite event. We continue our position-by-position breakdown of the Five-Star Challenge, looking at the top performers at the linebacker position.
*****
*****
1. JAYLEN SNEED
The position MVP from the 2021 version of the Five-Star Challenge earned the award largely because of his play during the one-on-one session of the camp. There were few players at the Five-Star Challenge who proved to be as ferocious of a competitor as Sneed. He fought for every football and was not satisfied until he had succeeded. That resulted in multiple, highlight-reel interceptions as well as several pass breakups. Sneed has a top two of Notre Dame and Oregon, and could be close to making a commitment.
*****
2. RAUL AGUIRRE
Aguirre was a prospect Five-Star Challenge coach and former NFL linebacker Levon Kirkland pointed out early in the event. The four-star is built like a brick house, but also has the foot speed and agility to play in space and stand out in an event like the Five-Star Challenge. Considering the other four players on this list are all ranked among the top 46 players in the 2022 class, for Aguirre to stand out in that group as a 2023 prospect says a lot about his potential. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee are his early offers.
*****
3. CJ HICKS
The Ohio State five-star linebacker duo did not win an MVP award, but still performed exceptionally well and were among the leaders of a deep position group. The camp setting fits Hicks’ skill set very well, and his quickness and athleticism were on display again Thursday. He was particularly impressive in the Tackle Fit drill, where offensive players try to elude defenders. Hicks closes so quick when he decides where he needs to go that ball carriers could not get by him.
*****
4. SHAWN MURPHY
The camp setting does not showcase all the skills that make up the linebacker position, but it can highlight those linebackers who are explosive and have outstanding spatial awareness. Murphy is likely headed for the middle linebacker position in college, but his ability to run with backs and tight ends through their routes put him in contention for position MVP honors on Thursday. The five-star recently visited Georgia, Florida, Florida State and LSU and is also strongly looking at Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State.
*****
5. GABE POWERS
The reigning Linebacker MVP from the Indianapolis Rivals Camp stop, Powers had another strong showing after getting off to a slow start. The Ohio State commit has a frame that looks like it could grow into a defensive end, but his overall quickness and athleticism make him a strong candidate to stay at linebacker in college. He showed his range in the Tackle Fit drill, and then was able to show the form in one-on-ones that earned him Indianapolis MVP honors after initially taking some time to adjust to the speed at Thursday’s event.