Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Who could push for top DB?
The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 25, an event that has hosted some of the best high school prospects in the country since its inception in 2012. Could someone make history and put in the top performance ever this year? We take a look at each position, continuing at defensive back, and see who could make that push.
THE BEST
Ramsey put on an absolute show at the first Five-Star Challenge, showing he could lock down anyone even as a big corner. He had numerous interceptions and kept some very elite wide receivers in check in one-on-ones and in the 7-on-7. Ramsey will be hard to beat.
THE BEST CHANCE
Ringo is a big cornerback like Ramsey, but he’s already proven he can stay outside and dominate. After a fine performance last year at the event, can he take it to the next level and put in an all-time performance? He has the skill to do so.