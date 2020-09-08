DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals100 OT Kingsley Suamataia commits to Oregon

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound athlete is a member of the prestigious Rivals100 as the No. 63 overall prospect in the nation. He is the 19th commitment to the class of 2021, the fourth offensive lineman joining Draper (Utah) Jackson Light , Tucson (Ariz.) Jonah Miller and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Bram Walden in Oregon’s southwest OL haul. All four offensive line commits are rated with a lofty four-star rating.

The day after his cousin Outland Trophy winning sophomore offensive tackle Penei Sewell declared for the NFL draft, Orem (Utah) star Kingsley Suamataia refilled the future Duck depth chart at the position when he made his commitment to the University of Oregon. Utah and USC were the other finalists for after narrowing down his selection from over three dozen Power 5 scholarship offers.





Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney gave his insights into the Ducks’ latest commitment.

"Suamataia is one of the most athletic offensive tackles in this class and he's getting more physical early in his senior season which is great to see. He has an excellent frame, he can move people around, he has great footwork and great extension and all of those things could make him a star in Oregon's offense.

“The Ducks have long been considered the favorite although USC tried to make a serious late push. But Suamataia works out with Penei Sewell, he played with Noah Sewell and the Ducks were always the team in his recruitment. Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff once again landed one of the best prospects in the West."

The Ducks could possibly stand pat at offensive line for 2021 having commitments from a center, a tackle and two players that could play OG or OT. They are still in the running for one prospect they would certainly make room for, Katy (Tex.) Taylor five-star OG Bryce Foster.

The 19th commitment to the Class of 2021 inches it from the No. 4 to the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation and now Mario Cristobal and his staff are poised to sign their third straight Top Ten recruiting class, having done so in each of his first two seasons as Oregon head coach.