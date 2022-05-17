Rivals100 QB Jaden Rashada reshuffles top list, sets June commitment date

The last time Rivals100 quarterback Jaden Rashada trimmed his list was back in December. At that time he narrowed his choices to 10 colleges. The Pittsburg, California standout signal caller officially trimmed his list once again Tuesday. Only one of the schools that previously made the cut is present on his new list — Oregon.

The Ducks are joined by Cal, Miami, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M. Rashada has also announced his plan to make a commitment on June 18. That gives the teams involved one more month to make a strong enough impression to land his pledge.

Rashada’s latest visit before the decision to cut his list was to Oregon. The four-star recruit previously visited Eugene earlier in the process, and he made a return trip to see the Ducks over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4 prospect has been busy this offseason taking several trips around the country. Ole Miss and LSU are two other schools that recently hosted Rashada on visits. He has also seen Arkansas, Miami, BYU and Cal since the start of the spring.

“It opened my eyes a lot, because it’s kind of like business trips,” he previously said. “You have to really take in all you can get out of these situations and really be smart with your choices. Be smart with how you evaluate things. So, that is how I would say it impacts us. It was great, though, seeing what programs have to offer and it keeps going.”

Oregon is in play with several top quarterback recruits, including five-star signal caller Dante Moore, but Rashada has been a consistent part of the process for the program since the new staff arrived on campus.

Rashada has also seen some schools become more prominent in their pursuit of him since the beginning of the year. His perspective on the overall process has shifted because of that in certain ways.

“Yeah, it’s changed a whole lot,” he said earlier in the spring. “I’m just looking for what’s best for me and my family. When you’re young going through the recruiting process you put dream schools up and are biased towards them, but as you hit a certain phase in your recruitment you know it’s business. At the end of the day everybody’s trying to play on Sundays.”

One X-factor in Rashada’s recruitment is how his brother’s recruitment could play into a decision. Roman Rashada is a junior college safety prospect with several offers from around the country. The 2022 recruit released a final three over the weekend that includes Ole Miss, Miami and Virginia Tech.

That means two of the schools, Miami and Ole Miss, are shared potential landing spots for the Rashada brothers.

The four-star quarterback is currently rated as the No. 63 recruit in the 2023 class and the fifth-ranked prospect from California in the cycle. He is currently the seventh-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class.

Washington, Oregon State, Penn State Auburn, UCLA, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona and Arizona State were the schools dropped by Rashada after the latest revisions to his top list.