News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 05:30:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 safety Avantae Williams reopens recruitment

Avantae Williams (right) is out but Rivals100 ATH Seven McGee is still in
Avantae Williams (right) is out but Rivals100 ATH Seven McGee is still in (Tom Corno)
A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DuckSports

Last month, Rivals.com Florida recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy wrote “Florida has a real shot to flip him from Oregon down the stretch.” His prediction came true Wednesday night.To the surprise of f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}