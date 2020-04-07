CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“Oregon, Arizona State, USC, Penn State, West Virginia, and Virginia are recruiting me the hardest,” Thornton said. ”I'll probably go on some visits when the dead period ends. Arizona State, USC, Florida State, Notre Dame, and every school on the list are schools I want to visit. I'm actually going to start talking with my family about official visits soon.”

“I’m committing on January 9th at the All-American Bowl,” he said. “I need to know that the school is going to have a good quarterback, they're going to throw the ball, a great offense, and a great relationship with the coaching staff and players. I need to know that if anything happens that they'll have my back like family."