Rivals100 WR Kyler Kasper talks recent Oregon visit, latest in recruitment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Rivals100 wide receiver Kyler Kasper doesn't yet have any visits set for the spring, but he found time in late January to get out to Oregon for the first time and connect with th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news