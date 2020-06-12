On Friday night they landed one of their top 2021 wide receiver targets when Atherton (Calif.) Menlo standout Troy Franklin made his pledge. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete becomes the 13th commitment to the Duck class of 2021, joining fellow Rivals100 WR Kyron Ware-Hudson in that unit.

Oregon football recruiting has been forced to social distance during the pandemic with the NCAA declaring a “dead period” with no in-person visits. But that has not stopped Mario Cristobal and his staff.





Rivals National Recruiting analyst Adam Gorney explained why the newest Duck is the No. 2 rated prospect in the State of California.



"Troy Franklin does not show up to many camps or events, he's not as overly-exposed as many recruits in California, but when he does come he completely dominates. It was a tough call to make Franklin the top receiver in California because Clemson commit Beaux Collins is so good and so physically-impressive but Franklin has the length, playmaking ability, speed and size to be extra special in college and after considering that the call had to be made."

"Franklin is outstanding on tape. He can take short passes, make people miss and then glide to the end zone. He also undoubtedly has the speed to stretch the field, win 50/50 balls and take it to the end zone that way. Playing for Ford Sports Performance on the 7on7 circuit this spring in Las Vegas, he went deep all the time and made play after play. Nobody could stop him. His length and athleticism stand out most and as an outside receiver in Joe Moorhead's offense, he should shine."

The first two recruiting classes under Mario Cristobal have both been ranked in ranked in the top ten nationally and this year the Ducks have continued to stockpile talent. With seven months left until the final signing day, their class is ranked No. 7 in the country with six of them members of the prestigious Rivals100.



Oregon is hoping to sign a third wide receiver prospect to this year's class so they are likely not done looking to add more weapons to new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead's offense.





