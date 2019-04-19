The Rivals250 honoree had committed to the Tigers on April 6th, picking LSU from over 18 other scholarship offers. Last weekend he took an unofficial visit to Eugene, and it had a huge impact on his decision.

Oregon football scored their second commitment of the week on Friday when Norco (Calif.) ATH Jaden Navarrette announced he was switching his commitment from LSU to Oregon. The difference this time is it was for the current class, 2020.

“The visit to Oregon was great,” said Navarrette. “They blew my mind away. The area was a really nice beautiful place.”

Oregon also fit into what he is looking for academically.

“The education part is awesome,” said Navarrette. “It’s really hard to fail to be honest they have people to help you if ever needed you are required to go get help.”

The recurring theme under Mario Cristobal has been one of “family” atmosphere. Recruits have echoed that in almost every recruitment, and this four-star prospect was no different.

“The Duck coaching staff is awesome,” said Navarrette. “They are an awesome family base there. Everyone has a positive attitude and is there to help you.”

At 6-foot-3, 235-pounds coupled with elite athleticism, Navarrette is classified as an “Athlete” in the Rivals database. He has the potential to play either side of the ball in college

At Oregon it could be both.

“The position they are recruiting me for is outside linebacker,” said Navarrette. “But then in the red zone they want to use me at wide receiver.”

Jaden Navarrette becomes the fourth commitment to Oregon’s class of 2020, joining ATH Avantae Williams, LB Peter Latu and TE Seth Figgins. All three of his new classmates will be visiting Eugene this weekend for the spring game.

If history is a guide and with the large number of recruits visiting on Saturday, the class of 2020 is likely to get even bigger very soon.