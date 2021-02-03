DuckSportsAuthority - Rivals250 CB Avante Dickerson picks Ducks

Oregon football rounded out its National Signing Day for the Class of 2021 on Wednesday when Omaha (Neb.) Westside standout Avante Dickerson announced he would be joining the Ducks. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete chose Oregon over a final group that also include Minnesota and Nebraska, after narrowing his choices from more than 20 FCS offers.

The Rivals250 honoree had previously been committed to Minnesota until January 24th when he reopened his commitment. Many assumed observers assumed he would be switching his pledge to home state Nebraska, although behind the scenes it became increasingly clear he would be switching to Oregon.

Dickerson becomes the 23rd member of the Oregon class, and as of this writing, the Ducks boast the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, the highest ranking in school history. He joins one other cornerback commit for 2021, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei blue-chipper Jaylin Davies.

At 6-foot and 6-foot-1, the pair provides Oregon with great length at the corner position, something that has proven to be critical over the years, particularly in the red zone. Another common thread between the two is both prospects played for one of the best teams in their state.

Oregon still has two possibilities for players to be added to the class, although neither will be announcing today. Five-star DL J.T. Tuimoloau has the Ducks well into his top group but hopes to take visits before committing.

Tennessee transfer LB Henry To'oto'o also is seriously considering Oregon and will make his decision before April.