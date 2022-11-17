Oregon has always seemed like a logical option to remain in the picture for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The two-sport athlete fully plans on playing football and running track in college, and Oregon is one of the schools that will give him an opportunity to contribute in both sports at the next level.

After proving himself as the fastest high schooler in California in the spring, Pleasant bounced back from an injury-plagued junior year at Serra High School (Gardena, Calif.) with an impressive senior football season. Pleasant collected a number of offers from across the country throughout the year, but he has not been in any rush to make a decision.

So far, he has only used official visits on trips to Boston College and Cal. Only one of those visits has taken place in the fall. So, Pleasant getting his family together to make a trip out to Eugene this weekend feels significant.

The official visit with the Ducks has been in place for a while now, and it will give Pleasant and his family an opportunity to watch Oregon in action at Autzen Stadium against a top Pac-12 foe, Utah.