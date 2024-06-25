Class of 2025 four-star defensive back Brandon Finney is a Duck. The McDonogh High School (Owing Mills, Maryland) standout defensive back announced his commitment to Oregon on Tuesday night.

Finney took an official visit to Eugene this past weekend to check out Oregon in person. The trip was enough for head coach Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi, co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Hampton and the rest of the staff to get a verbal pledge from Finney.

Finney is a Rivals250 prospect, ranking 235th nationally in the 2025 cycle. He ranks as the No. 5 recruit in the state of Maryland and as the No. 21 cornerback in the class.