Rivals250 cornerback Brandon Finney commits to Oregon
Class of 2025 four-star defensive back Brandon Finney is a Duck. The McDonogh High School (Owing Mills, Maryland) standout defensive back announced his commitment to Oregon on Tuesday night.
Finney took an official visit to Eugene this past weekend to check out Oregon in person. The trip was enough for head coach Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi, co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Hampton and the rest of the staff to get a verbal pledge from Finney.
Finney is a Rivals250 prospect, ranking 235th nationally in the 2025 cycle. He ranks as the No. 5 recruit in the state of Maryland and as the No. 21 cornerback in the class.
While Finney is one of the top-ranked prospects in the country, he kept his recruitment relatively quiet. There was a lot of confidence for Penn State heading into Tuesday, but Oregon was able to seal the deal following the official visit and ahead of Finney's announcement.
Finney also took official visits to Penn State (the weekend of May 31) and South Carolina (the weekend of June 7).
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Finney had scholarship offers from Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Finney also excels as a wide receiver for McDonough. Finney has a background in track as well and possesses excellent speed and athleticism.
With Finney joining the group, Oregon's 2025 class grows to 10 total commitments as of right now. He is the eighth four-star prospect in the cycle for the Ducks, and the first defensive back.