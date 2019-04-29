News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 09:45:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DB Dwight McGlothern dishes on new leader, leaning out-of-state

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

SPRING, Texas — Dwight McGlothern has a public group of top schools, but there’s been some shifts at the top to say the least.The Rivals250 defensive back is coming off two spring trips to Athens, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}