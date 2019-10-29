Rivals250 DB Steven Ortiz: Oregon visit "amazing"
Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge high school ran their regular season record to 6-3 last Friday with a 42-19 win over Deer Valley. For junior defensive back Steven Ortiz, the weekend was just getting s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news