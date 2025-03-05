Rivals250 LB Nick Abrams II sets commitment date, breaks down his top-10

Before that, Abrams has a busy spring ahead with various visits scheduled around the country. Then, it's on to his official visits before he makes his pledge.

The McDonogh High School (Owings Mills, Maryland) star plans to commit this summer on July 16. He has received close to 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment thus far.

Abrams will visit Georgia on March 15, Alabama on March 18, Texas A&M on March 29, Penn State on April 5, Michigan on April 12 and Oregon on April 19.

He previously visited both Michigan State and Duke for game-day trips during the 2024 season. He has not yet visited Vanderbilt.

Abrams will decide which schools he will be officially visiting after his round of trips this spring.

The McDonogh standout ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Maryland, the No. 18 linebacker and the No. 218 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle.

As his recruitment is starting to heat up, Abrams spoke with Rivals to break down what he likes about each of his 10 finalists.