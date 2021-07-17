Rivals250 OG Dave Iuli details commitment to Oregon football

“But outside coaching they are both great guys.”

“One of the biggest reasons was the coaches,” Iuli explained.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound prospect spoke with Duck Sports Authority about his decision.

Oregon football has been looking to become a more physical program since head coach Mario Cristobal took the helm three years ago and on Saturday night took another leap forward in that area when Rivals250 offensive guard Dave Iuli made his announcement on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Puyallup (Wash.) star will start his career on the offensive side of the ball under the tutelage of Alex Mirabal.

“Right now I am hearing they think maybe I could play both sides because of the way my body is built,” said Iuli. “I know I had that talk with Coach Salave’a.

“But for right now they are recruiting me hardest for guard.”

On film Iuli is a block-finishing people mover with a mean streak, a description he agreed with.

“That is the way to go, man. Be a bad-caser. Be a head hunter.”

Off the field though, he likes people.

“The brotherhood that they have going on, it was a big reason I picked Oregon,” said Iuli. “That was so important man, the brotherhood. It stood out to me.”

The nation’s No. 7-ranked OG had a list of other reasons he chose the Ducks.

“The academics at Oregon are great, but I feel that what is most important is what you put into your academics and school. I am majoring in Business, and I know their business program is way up there.

“The new indoor facility they are about to build, they are going to drop 300 million dollars on it. Also, the rehab and all those facilities they have going on are the best.

“For my future, the stuff that they have going on, they are going to be a team to look out for.”

Iuli becomes the fifth and likely last member of the 2022 Oregon offensive line class, joining Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, Michael Wooten and Percy Williams. He is the 16th pledge to the class with only a handful more slots available.

Dave Iuli said he was very comfortable with any of his other five finalists which included Cal, Oklahoma, USC and Washington. The bottom line turned out to be his visit to Eugene; he knew it when he saw it.

“You know, it just felt like home. I cannot wait to get started.”