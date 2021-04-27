Rivals250 OT Dayne Shor: 'It's gonna be a huge June'
SUWANEE, Ga. -- Dayne Shor is looking forward to a rather eventful June.The Rivals250 offensive lineman out of the Peach State told Rivals June is gonna be "huge," and he appears to be onto somethi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news