Rivals250 quarterback Michael van Buren has decommitted from Oregon . The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout committed to the Ducks in May.

Van Buren originally chose Oregon over Penn State and Maryland . He took an official visit to Eugene in June but that's the only official visit he's taken this recruiting cycle.

Expect van Buren to take visits this month and sign during the Early Signing Period. He is also expected to compete at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Playing for St. Frances Academy, van Buren is very experienced playing with and against elite prospects. In his last two seasons as a starter, van Buren led the Panthers to a 14-7 record.